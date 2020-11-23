EndSARS protests: 16 policemen get post-humous promotion

…as IGP elevates 82,779 junior officers to next ranks

As part of efforts to boost the morale of officers and personnel dampened by the attacks that occasioned the #EndSARS protests across the nation, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has approved the promotion of a total of 82,779 junior officers to their next ranks.

Among the beneficiaries of the promotion are 16 personnel, who lost their lives in the aftermath of the protests for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and total reform of the Police.

New Telegraph recalls that the peaceful protests, which were triggered by reported cases of extra-judicial killings, brutality, extortion and other excesses against the now-disbanded special squad, were later hijacked by suspected hoodlums, who llooted warehouses and destroyed both public and private property, including police stations.

Like civilians, many policemen were killed during the violent attacks, upon which judicial commissions of inquiry have since been opened across many states, to address grievances.

The development had caused inertia among police personnel as, apart from losing colleagues, many of them were faced with the reality of burnt stations and formations.

Prior to the unprecedented promotion, the IGP had set up a nine-man panel of senior officers saddled with the responsibility of undertaking an assessment tour of all Police commands affected by the incident, while also visiting families of deceased personnel, for purposes of paying condolences.

In a statement announcing the elevation Monday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said the move was deliberately designed to spur the officers back to active duties.

Specifically, Mba said the post-humous promotion of officers, was a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service to the nation.

