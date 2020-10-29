EndSARS protests: 20 jump bail in Delta prison

Facts emerged yesterday that over 20 inmates of the Okere-Warri Correctional Centre in Delta State have fled the facility following the destruction of the centre by hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The Deputy Controller of the Centre, Mr Okonkwo Adimagbua, yesterday confirmed a thorough inspection of the burnt prison by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro. Adimagbua said: “When the hoodlums came on October 22, 2020, we thought they were #ENDSARS protesters, but before we realised what was happening, it became a full scale destruction.

“The destruction of the facility aided the escape of 26 out of 1,007 inmates in the facility before the intervention of security operatives.” The deputy governor bemoaned the large scale destruction of the facility that was built some years ago. “It is quite disheartening what I am seeing here today.

This is a complete destruction of all the facilities meant for inmates”, he said. He commended the correctional officers in the facility for displaying professionalism by preventing a full blown jailbreak.

