EndSARS protests: Adeboye, Enenche, Adefarasin, Adeyemi demystify new direction

Are you wondering why the nationwide end police brutality protest, which is spearheaded by Nigerian youths, is continuing and gathering more momentum; even after the Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has in cognisance of the youth’s request disband SARS?

Sunday Telegraph investigation shows that the reason is not at all far fetched. Men touched by God and planted in the Nigerian nation have been declaring the mind of the people concerning the escalating protest, the survey further reveals.

Like their counterparts in the scriptures, the Prophets of old, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church; the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church, Pastor Paul Enenche; House on The Rock Presiding minster, Past Paul Adefarasin and the DayStar Senior Pastor, Sam Adeyemi, have on separate occasions spoken on the protest and their proclamations are a pointer to the new direction of the youth’s movement.

Now listen up, to what the Oracles of God are saying as to why the rage of the Nigerian youths of the 21st Century cannot be contained until true change is actualised: The fiery Pastor of Dunamis Church took to his vitrified tweeter at the peak of the protest, capturing the mess which Nigeria has become today.

He noted that Nigerian youths cannot be deterred until until things changed: “The protest you see that is going on now is not just a reaction to what they are talking about, but [they] are reacting to general wahala. There is a limit to what the human spirit and mind can cope with oppression.

Our people are easy going, excitable, we have very very long endurance capacity, hard to complain. As if we are wired to endure all manner of terrible operation, all manner of nepotistic operation, all manner of egotistic operation. Where there is visible oppression from one segment of the country, trying to dominate by force and taking strategic position everywhere.

People have been quiet for a very long time, and they are saying we can’t be quiet no more. And the solution is not to resist them by force, but to make things change urgently,” he wrote.

For his own part, Paul Adefarasin enjoins youths to engage government on productive dialogue, “While the cause of the protests is disheartening, the resounding call of our young people for equitable rule of law, is one that is echoed globally, and is welcome here at home because it shows that Nigerian youth have now found their unified voice and are using it to seek positive change in our polity.

May I suggest that our young people organise and select representatives who are able to articulate their concerns effectively and engage the government in productive dialogue,” Adefarasin stressed.

The revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God was the first to proffer solution to the end of all agitations when he declare that government must restructure Nigeria now or face breakup:

According to the cleric, the restructuring must be done as soon as possible to prevent a breakup of the various socio-ethnic components that make up Nigeria

He went ahead to advocate for a system of government that is 100% Nigerian and unique to citizens of the country. His words: “Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain.

We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one.” In his recent tweet, Pastor Sam Adeyemi of DayStar Church sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He condemned the action of the Nigeria Police teargassing the protesting youths; pointing out that it is deplorable counterproductive to harass and shoot at the peaceful protesters. He noted that many people in government today protested on the streets 26/27 years ago after the annulment of a free and fair election.

“Some had to escape out of Nigeria. Our heroic acts birthed this democratic dispensation to a large extent. The young ones are only continuing the journey. “It is therefore totally deplorable that we would lead a government under which the police would spray water, throw teargas and shoot at peaceful protesters.

Please order them to STOP THE ATTACK ON CITIZENS PROSTESTING PEACEFULLY IMMEDIATELY. They should rather protect them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the old templates for shutting down dissent will not work anymore. Most of this young generation did not grow up under colonial or military rule. They have tools and mindsets we did not have.

They will solve problems differently. “Only true leadership that serves the people will work now. Feeling superior to citizens will lead to leadership failure. Same with refusing to change our institutions beginning with the police force. Let us side with and guide the youth to build a developed Nigeria,” Adeyemi wrote.

Rather than diminish, the protest theme has metamorphosed from #ENDSARS, to #ENDPOLICE and to #END INSECURITY in the northern part if Nigeria.

Meanwhile corporate organisation are joined the protest. While some are donating anonymously to fund provision for the protesters, others like Guaranty Trust Bank have come out openly by providing their company branded relief materials to the protesters.

