EndSARS Protests: Akeredolu, Ikpeazu lift curfew as peace returns to Akure, Aba

Adewale Momoh and Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has lifted the 24 – hour indefinite curfew he imposed on the state, following the return of peace to Akure, the state capital.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said on Friday in Akure, that the decision was with effect from Saturday.

Akeredolu imposed the curfew on Wednesday to prevent loss of lives and properties as #EndSARS protesters took to the street in some major cities of the state.

According to Ojogo, the decision to lift the curfew follows consultations between the governor and security chiefs in the state after a preliminary assessment of the security situation.

“The relative peace in the state capital, Akure, appears very encouraging just as the people’s resolve, especially the youths, not to allow brigandage under any guise is equally palpable.

“It is, therefore, only normal that law abiding residents are allowed to go about their legitimate businesses.

In a similar development, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed that the prevailing 24 hours curfew imposed on Aba, the state’s commercial hub and Umuahia, the state capital be relaxed to 6pm to 6am from Sunday, 25th October, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said the decision came after due review and consideration of the current security situation and the readiness of security agencies to effectively contain any act of criminality by any person or group(s) of persons.

Okiyi-Kalu also said the Government has received reports that strange individuals are moving into the state en masse with possible nefarious intentions.

“We also wish to inform the general public that we have received reports that some yet to be identified enemies of Ndigbo are still planning to unleash mayhem and burn down some major markets in the state in order to cause sorrow and tears to the hardworking people of the state and possibly provoke a total breakdown of law and order,” he said.

The Commissioner said that all markets in the affected areas are therefore to be reopened during the day while market committees and security teams mobilize adequate security to watch over the markets at night and during the day.

“While security agencies have also been mobilized to protect the markets and key public and private infrastructure in the state, we call on our people to allow good sense prevail and not engage in any activity that will further harm the people and hurt their wellbeing.”

Four days after attack, TVC back on air

Television Continental (TVC) is back on air about four days after its headquarters in Lagos was attacked by hoodlums.

A mob had attacked the company’s head office at Ketu on Tuesday amid the unrests that trailed the #EndSARS protests.

Checks on the station on Saturday, however, showed it is still battling technical glitches.

The development is coming a day after The Nation newspaper, of which head office was also attacked by the hoodlums, resumed operation.

The recent attacks on private and government-owned properties in the state were triggered by the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is believed to be a target of the attacks.

The two media establishments have been linked to the former Lagos State governor.

Unprecedented looting: Kwara declares 24-hour curfew in Ilorin

*Exempts essential workers

Stephen Olufemi Oni

ILORIN

Following unprecedented acts of brigandage, arson and looting of public and private properties by hoodlums on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared a 24-hour curfew in the capital city with effect from midnight Friday, October 23.

Addressing journalists at the Government House, Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq, who had just risen from an emergency security meeting with commanders of various security agencies in the state, said the decision was in line with Sections 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Having assessed the situation in the state, he said: “Our observation is that what has happened so far today was not a protest. It cannot be defended under any guise.

“It was a pure act of criminality. Some persons are hiding under the nationwide tension to commit crimes.

“The government has a duty to protect law abiding citizens and their properties.

“Lives are being threatened. Businesses are being looted. Public properties have been targeted. This is unacceptable. It is not who we are.

“To curb these acts of criminality, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew in Ilorin metropolis from midnight today October 23rd, 2020. This is in line with Sections 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“People are urged to stay indoors in compliance with this curfew. This will be reviewed as we watch developments.

Police parade 10 suspected looters, recover multimillion Naira goods in Akwa Ibom.

Tony Anichebe

UYO

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has paraded about 10 suspected burglars under the guise of Endsars protesters who on Thursday broke into some government and private facilities in Uyo, the State capital and looted property valued at hundreds of millions of Naira.

The places vandalized included: De Choice shopping Mall, LG Showroom , Access Bank, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation Office. Currently, the Command has recovered some items: the items the command was able to Fourteen (14) Deep Freezers, Six (6) Refrigerators, Eight (8) flat Screen Televisions.

Others were; Four (4) water dispensers, Sixteen (16) bags of rice, Four (4) Air conditions, printer, chairs, and others.

The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, while parading the suspects and the recovered items during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters Ikot-Akpanabia yesterday, said were effected less than 24 hours after the looting.

Looted palliatives not Oyo govt’s own – Commissioner

The Government of Oyo State has explained that the palliatives looted by hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2020, at a warehouse located in Akobo area of Ibadan, the state capital, did not belong to the state government.

The Oyo State Government maintained that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde would never short-change the people, urging members of the public to discountenance the allegations and misinformation being spread on social media.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and chairman of the Food Security and Palliative Committee of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, Chief Bayo Lawal, stated these at the weekend, adding that the state is set to proceed with the fifth round of palliative distribution, which he noted was slowed down as a result of the nationwide protests.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa in a statement quoted Lawal as explaining that the bags of rice looted at the private warehouse in Ibadan were not the property of Oyo State.

We’ll help Nigerians get back on their feet – UBA

Paul Ogbuokiri

As normalcy returns across the country after the protests, the Group Managing Director/ CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka has emphatised with Nigerian families that lost their loved ones or economic losses during the period and said the bank will do all it can to help Nigerians get back on their feet.

A statement at the weekend signed Mr. Uzoka and sent to the all customers of the bank reads: “We trust that you, your loved ones and employees are well and staying safe during this very difficult period we are all faced with.

“The economic environment is presently uncertain as businesses across the country have experienced unquantifiable loss with vandalism, theft and in some cases, arson.

“Your continued operations and the wellbeing of your family and employees are of utmost importance to us and we are committed to doing what we can to help you get back on your feet and have your business running smoothly again in the shortest period of time.

“We remain focused on providing you with exceptional service. All our digital channels notwithstanding the current situation are active and available 24/7 for your transactional needs.”

We must avoid future protests – Okorocha

Johnchuks Onuanyim

ABUJA

Former governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has warned that the country should avoid a repeat of the #EndSARS protests.

The Senator, who spoke in Abuja yesterday, said the protest was triggered by the lifestyle of the political leaders.

Agreeing with the youths, he said: “It is a pointer that we the elite have been selfish in handling the affairs of this country. There has been a track record of unfair leadership for a long time.”

A two – term governor, Okorocha expressed concerns and regrets over the death of innocent persons during the protest.

Also, he commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari for his response, he, however, quipped: “We must also act quickly under this situation to prepare for the future.”

One killed another injured as hoodlums loot Edo strategic reserve

Cajetan Mmuta

BENIN

An unidentified man fell to his death and another lady sustained injuries as hoodlums broke into the Edo State Ware House along Medi cal Store Road, Uselu, Benin, the State capital where they looted the palliative items in the facility.

The dead man was said to have allegedly gained access into the yCOVID-19 palliative warehouse through the rear opening created by the looters on the roof at back of the warehouse.

It was further gathered that the man had attempted to escape through the same channel but lost his balance and fell headlong, hitting his head on a hard concrete and died on the spot.

No incident of any shooting, but the lady was said to have fell during a stamped.

The latest development came amid anger and compromise by security agencies that looked away.

Besides, the ugly incident occurred barely 48 hours after the state government had reviewed the 24 – hour curfew slammed on the state to 6pm to 6am daily.

NASFAT plans N10m relief fund for victims

Taiwo Jimoh

Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) through its president, Niyi Yusuf, has enjoined Nigerians to embrace justice, peace and dialogue for a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria as a result of the recent spate of violence which swept across the country, even as it announced that it has set aside N10 million to mitigate the sufferings of the victims of the violence.

In a Statement by the Publicity Secretary Abdul Kareem Yusuf said the Society commiserates with everyone who has suffered one loss or the other as a result of the orgy of violence which took over Lagos as result of the alleged invasion of the Lekki Toll Plaza by soldiers who has gone to disperse the #EndSARS protesters.

The society commended Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the speedy inauguration of the judicial panel of inquiry into the alleged cases of police brutality at the state level.

Quoting the Chief Missioner of the Society, Imam AbdulAzeez Onike, Yusuf said the Imam called for an immediate end to all forms of violence, banditry and arson for sustainable peace and security.

“Much blood had already been spilled. Any life lost is a stain on our humanity. The eyes are shedding tears and the heart is grieved, and we will not say except what pleases our Lord.”

Hoodlums attack, burgle Folarin’s Ibadan house

Sola Adeyemo

IBADAN

Pandemonium pervaded the Oluyole, Ibadan, Oyo State residence of the Senator representing Oyo Central in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Oloye Teslim Kolawole Folarin as hoodlums burgled his house and carted away series of empowerment property worth about N200m.

Senator Folarin confirmed the ugly incident through a telephone interview in a radio programme, stating that about 300 motorcycles, generators, deep freezers, food items among others, were looted.

Much as the aides and men loyal to the Senator were chasing the hoodlums away, the more some of the hoodlums were shouting that they would go back because they saw cash kept in a deep freezer and they would want to loot it.

While expressing his concerns over the invasion, the Senator said: “I am relieved because no life was lost.”

Hoodlums loot Covid-19 Palliative warehouse in Plateau

As Lalong imposed another curfew

Musa Pam

JOS

Thousands of hoodlums on Saturday broke in the Plateau State COVID-19 palliative warehouses located in Bukuru and Jos International Breweries (JIB) Old Airport Road looting the materials.

Sunday Telegraph gather that the hoodlums mostly youths overpowered the security guarding the two warehouses carted away bags of maize, indomie noodles, Garri, Rice amongs others.

However the Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong immediately reinstated the 24 hour curfew earlier relaxed in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas as result of the incidence.

Lalong in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr.Makut Simon Macham directed the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4pm today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas till further notice.

Security foils hoodlums attempt to burn Delta’s Event Centre

Dominic Adewole,

ASABA

Stern-looking security operatives yesterday foiled the desperate attempt by #EndSARS protesters from breaking and setting fire on a multi-billion naira Event Centre in Asaba, the state capital.

The protesters, suspected to be hoodlums, made the move to be doubly sure that the government of the state did not hide the palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) in its hall.

They were swiftly repelled by security agents who promptly manned all the flashpoints, strategic junctions and roundabouts within Asaba metropolis .

But the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, at the Event Center, said the state had since September last month distributed the palliatives.

On Wednesday, the hoodlums burnt the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operational office along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway.

They destroyed the multi-million naira beautification garden of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Koka junction and razed the Magistrate Court complex along Ibusa Road, before the state government declared a 48-hour curfew.

The Governor however reviewed the 48-hour curfew yesterday to hold from 6pm to 8am daily.

Gani Adams sues for peace, raises concern on vulnerability of Yorubaland

Wale Elegbede

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Saturday urged the Nigerian youths to embrace peace as the best means to drive home their demand for police reform and other sundry issues affecting the nation.

Iba Gani Adams who extolled the rare determination and courage displayed by the youths in the last three weeks, also commiserated with the families of those that lost their loved ones in the course of the struggle.

He said, “I condemned the killings of some of the peaceful protesters in Lekki Toll gate. It was one killing too many and I also stand with the families of those killed. I’m with you at this moment of grief.

“The deaths were avoidable. It is, therefore, very important for the Federal Government to unravel those behind the killings”

Aare Adams also condemned the destruction of private and public properties, saying that some of the assets destroyed represent the bedrock of Yoruba political economy and agelong civilization. “City Hall, Lagos Television and many others are legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“We condemn in the strongest term this reckless and coordinated attempt to destroy Yoruba economic birthright.”

One killed in Anambra as protesters break into NEMA warehouse

Okey Maduforo

AWKA

Protesters in Anambra state on Saturday defied Governor Willie Obiano’s 24 – hour curfew and broke into the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) warehouse where Covid 19 palliatives were stored.

A man whose name was given as Ala Owerri, a mechanic who had taken part in the looting of the palliatives was crushed when he jumped into a truck suspected as conveying more palliatives.

According to an eye witness the man jumped down from the truck when he discovered that it was carrying charcoal but fell under the truck and was crushed.

The protesters quickly set the truck ablaze at Amawbia fly over.

