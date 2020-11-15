EndSARS: Protests akin to Liberian Civil War –Army Commander

Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, yesterday, said inviting the military was the best decision the Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu could have taken as the #End- SARS protest plunged the state into anarchy.

According to Gen. Taiwo, who testified before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Lekki incident on Saturday, the Army was unhappy over the Governor’s comment that only two persons died from the military engagement at the Lekki tollgate.

He said: “I spoke with the governor and said the Army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for Army’s intervention, but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps, it was the way everything went.” The General cited the killing of police officers, burning of stations, and looting of armouries as part of the reasons military involvement was necessary.

He recalled that it got to a point where hoodlums blocked several roads and extorted citizens, showing the panel a video of how a mob killed someone, set the body on fire and discussed sharing the body parts. Gen. Taiwo noted that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives,” he said.

The Lagos governor had initially denied inviting the military to disperse protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, adding that forces beyond his control were responsible for the Lekki incident. But the Army Headquarters subsequently said in a statement that the Lagos State government invited the soldiers to the protest ground and that the soldiers acted within the rules of engagement.

The Lagos governor has been under fire since the incident at the Lekki tollgate, which has been condemned by local and international civil rights organisations.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, said contrary to the claims in the public, the Army is not after disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, more popularly known as DJ Switch.

The general said: “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians.

This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains. “Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her. There is nothing further than the truth. “My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos.

We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people. Where she got that from, I do not know.” In the immediate aftermath of the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting, DJ Switch claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot; according to her Instagram Live feed. There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought asylum in Canada after she claimed that her life was under threat following the Lekki incident.

