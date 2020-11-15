News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Protests akin to Liberian Civil War –Army Commander

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, yesterday, said inviting the military was the best decision the Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu could have taken as the #End- SARS protest plunged the state into anarchy.

 

According to Gen. Taiwo, who testified before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Lekki incident on Saturday, the Army was unhappy over the Governor’s comment that only two persons died from the military engagement at the Lekki tollgate.

 

He said: “I spoke with the governor and said the Army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for Army’s intervention, but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for Army’s intervention; perhaps, it was the way everything went.” The General cited the killing of police officers, burning of stations, and looting of armouries as part of the reasons military involvement was necessary.

 

He recalled that it got to a point where hoodlums blocked several roads and extorted citizens, showing the panel a video of how a mob killed someone, set the body on fire and discussed sharing the body parts. Gen. Taiwo noted that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified.

 

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives,” he said.

 

The Lagos governor had initially denied inviting the military to disperse protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, adding that forces beyond his control were responsible for the Lekki incident. But the Army Headquarters subsequently said in a statement that the Lagos State government invited the soldiers to the protest ground and that the soldiers acted within the rules of engagement.

 

The Lagos governor has been under fire since the incident at the Lekki tollgate, which has been condemned by local and international civil rights organisations.

 

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, said contrary to the claims in the public, the Army is not after disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, more popularly known as DJ Switch.

 

The general said: “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians.

 

This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains. “Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her. There is nothing further than the truth. “My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos.

 

We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people. Where she got that from, I do not know.” In the immediate aftermath of the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting, DJ Switch claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot; according to her Instagram Live feed. There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought asylum in Canada after she claimed that her life was under threat following the Lekki incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Aspirin can boost progression of advanced cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists from the United States (US) and Australia, said initiating aspirin in older adults with advanced cancer could increase their risk of disease progression and early death. The study is published in the ‘Journal of the National Cancer Institute’. Compelling evidence from clinical trials that included predominantly middle-aged adults demonstrated that aspirin may reduce the […]
News

New Telegraph Correspondent emerges Delta NUJ correspondents’ chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

New Telegraph Correspondent emerges Delta NUJ correspondents’ chair The Correspondent of the New Telegraph in Delta State, Dominic Adewole Igbekoyi has emerged as the Chairman of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state. Dominic emerged the new chairman after a keenly contested election between him and the Asaba […]
News

NIS stops 58 UK-bound doctors at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped 58 doctors from travelling to the United Kingdom. The doctors were stopped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday. According to the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, 56 of the 58 doctors billed to be airlifted to the UK on a special flight for a “training programme” in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: