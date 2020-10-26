EndSARS protests: Benue stakeholders demand apology from PMB over killings

Cephas Iorhemen

MAKURDI

Stakeholders in Benue State Monday demanded for an apology from President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence and inability to condole families of #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives during the peaceful protests.

They articulated their stands during a Presidential Stakeholders’ meeting held to appraise the level of destruction caused by the protesters which took place at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

They, however, apppauded Governor Samuel Ortom’s proactive steps in ensuring that youths in the state did not engage in looting and destruction of property during the protests.

Describing the meeting as a welcome development, they commended the state governor for not allowing the protests by the youths in the state to go the way of protests in other states, which were over taken by looting and destruction of property.

Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affair, Senator George Akume, who represented President Buhari, expressed regret over the damage done on the nation’s economy, noting that government was, however, working on welfare packages to heal the wounds caused the youths as a result of the protests.

Senator Akume opined that even though SARS started well, it derailed in its functions when it began engage in extrajudicial killings, an issue that has made many to some persons to be engaged in pyschological trauma.

He rolled out a catalogue of some youth initiatives, embarked upon by the Buhari administration.

Governor Ortom noted earlier that some of the issues raised by the youths were as a result of accummulated anger meted on Nigerians as well as issues that were left unattended to by the previous administrations.

