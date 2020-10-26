News

#EndSARS protests: Benue stakeholders demand apology from PMB over killings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen
MAKURDI

Stakeholders in Benue State Monday demanded for an apology from President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence and inability to condole families of #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives during the peaceful protests.
They articulated their stands during a Presidential Stakeholders’ meeting held to appraise the level of destruction caused by the protesters which took place at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.
They, however, apppauded Governor Samuel Ortom’s proactive steps in ensuring that youths in the state did not engage in looting and destruction of property during the protests.
Describing the meeting as a welcome development, they commended the state governor for not allowing the protests by the youths in the state to go the way of protests in other states, which were over taken by looting and destruction of property.
Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affair, Senator George Akume, who represented President Buhari, expressed regret over the damage done on the nation’s economy, noting that government was, however, working on welfare packages to heal the wounds caused the youths as a  result of the protests.
Senator Akume opined that even though SARS started well, it derailed in its functions when it began engage in extrajudicial killings, an issue that has made many to some persons to be engaged in pyschological trauma.
He rolled out a catalogue of some youth initiatives, embarked upon by the Buhari administration.
Governor Ortom noted earlier that some of the issues raised by the youths were as a result of accummulated anger meted on Nigerians as well as issues that were left unattended to by the previous administrations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alao-Akala tackles Shittu over Oyo APC reconciliation committe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao- Akala, who was saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the death on June 25 of his successor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has reacted to caustic comments of some people regarding the leadership role thrust on him, saying […]
News

UN: Insurgency, virus threaten 10.6m in N’east Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 10.6 million people in Nigeria’s northeast urgently need aid as a combination of Covid-19 restrictions and increasing insurgent attacks put the civilian population in peril, according to the United Nations. “This is roughly the population of Belgium and twice the population of Norway,” Edward Kallon, the UN resident coordinator in Nigeria, told […]
News

Gombe 2023: Why The Call On Sardaunan Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s obvious that some people opined that 2023 political season is something too early to be a topic of discussion and proclamation but to ordinary politicians, permutations, alignments and realignments had begun ahead of the upcoming elections. Of course, the political atmosphere is gradually steaming up with political parties, gladiators, and supporters mapping out workable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: