EndSARS protests: Bishop Kaigama in Benue, warns of greater danger ahead, if…

The ArchBishop of Abuja, ArchBishop Ignatius Kaigama Sunday broke his silence on the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest warning that the issue is a litmus test for Nigerian leaders which if not properly handled could portend greater danger for the country.

ArchBishop Kaigama stated this during a homily at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Holy Ghost Parish, Makurdi.

He said the action of the Nigerian youths was a clear demonstration of what the Catholic Bishop’s Conference (CBC) had been talking about and expressed the hope that their protests will awake the political will in the leaders and in everyone who should do something about it.

“Let us not pretend that there is no problem in the country. Let us not behave like the ostrich that buries its head in the sand and behave like there is no danger. There is danger. The brutality we are suffering in the hands of the police is enough and the youths have said it.

“The Catholic conference has been saying it. Stop corruption, stop corruption so that the wealth of the nation can go round. We kept saying that but they didn’t listen. Now, the youth has said it. I hope it will wake us all and I hope that the next political dispensation will be a different one.

“Not of selfish interest but with values. We have been driven by selfish, self centered materialistic interest, by religious, tribal partisan political sentiments and that is why we can’t grow. We make one step forward and three steps backwards, the youths are determined to change this.”

He therefore urged the youths to continue to be peaceful and not allow the bad ones to destroy what they started with killing, and looting.

