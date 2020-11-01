News

#EndSARS protests: Bishop Kaigama in Benue, warns of greater danger ahead, if…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

*Says Nigeria driven by tribal partisan, religious, tribal, political sentiments

The ArchBishop of Abuja, ArchBishop Ignatius Kaigama Sunday broke his silence on the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest warning that the issue is a litmus test for Nigerian leaders which if not properly handled could portend greater danger for the country.
ArchBishop Kaigama stated this during a homily at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Holy Ghost Parish, Makurdi.
He said the action of the Nigerian youths was a clear demonstration of what the Catholic Bishop’s Conference (CBC) had been talking about and expressed the hope that their protests will awake the political will in the leaders and in everyone who should do something about it.
“Let us not pretend that there is no problem in the country. Let us not behave like the ostrich that buries its head in the sand and behave like there is no danger. There is danger. The brutality we are suffering in the hands of the police is enough and the youths have said it.
“The Catholic conference has been saying it. Stop corruption, stop corruption so that the wealth of the nation can go round. We kept saying that but they didn’t listen. Now, the youth has said it. I hope it will wake us all and I hope that the next political dispensation will be a different one.
“Not of selfish interest but with values. We have been driven by selfish, self centered materialistic interest, by religious, tribal partisan political sentiments and that is why we can’t grow. We make one step forward and three steps backwards, the youths are determined to change this.”
He therefore urged the youths to continue to be peaceful and not allow the bad ones to destroy what they started with killing, and looting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police commission promotes AIG, CP, 167 SPs, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday said it had approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers to the next ranks. It, however, stood down the elevation of a total of 112 other officers, over what it claimed, was the failure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to attach the presidential […]
News

We won’t tolerate harrassment of Nigerians in Ghana –FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The federal government says it will no longer tolerate the harassment of Nigerians in Ghana. Two weeks ago, some Nigerian traders in Ghana raised the alarm over the closure of their shops. In June, part of Nigeria’s mission was demolished by the Ghanaian authorities in Accra, capital of Ghana. In a statement on Friday, Mohammed […]
News

Internet fraud: Court orders suspect to control traffic for 3 months

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud related offences. Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin following his arraignment by the anti – graft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: