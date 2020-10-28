EndSARS protests: CHI to pay insured victims’ claims

Foremost insurer, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, is set to settle insurance claims of policyholders whose policies cover Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion (SRCC) extension. The company, who stated this in a mail sent to all its policyholders and stakeholders across the country, noted that such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.

While calling on the victims of the #EndSARS protests to file their claims through the company’s website and customer care centre, it assured of attending to the aggrieved policyholders passionately. Commiserating with the victims of the protest, the insurer said: “May God console the families of citizens who have lost their lives and there are certainly glorious days ahead.” The youths were, for 16 days, embarked on #EndSARS protests along major highways and inner roads across the country to protest against police brutalities and abuse of office.

The situation heightened last week, as hoodlums hijacked the protests, taking advantage of the 24hrs curfew imposed on Lagos State by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, between Tuesday and Friday last week in Lagos, to vandalise and set ablaze public buildings, police stations, banks branches, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) offices, among others, while robbing shops, offices and carting away goods worth several billions of naira in the process. Similar protests and vandalism were also recorded in Abuja, Ogun, Edo, Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, among other states across the country. Meanwhile, the company is running a ‘Safety First’ campaign on radio and television stations in the country.

Currently running on Channels Television, African Magic Showcase and African Magic Urban DSTV Channels, it is equally running on some radio channels across the country. Advert as monitored is being aired on radio during the prime drive time morning peak period of between 7am to 8am while it is on TV from 8pm to 10pm The campaign, according to a statement from the firm’s spokesperson, Mr. Ben Mamedu, is aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the need to protect their valued assets from life’s uncertainties in view of the lack of awareness and the understanding of the numerous benefits of insurance.

A lot of people, he said, are not aware that getting their valuable assets insured can keep them afloat when the unexpected happens. “The campaign revolves around the key message of what takes anxiety away through safety of various assets – including Goods while in transit, vehicle insurance, security of investments, accident and medical as well as micro insurance. It takes into consideration, activities of various companies within the Consolidated Hallmark Group –Hallmark HMO, Grand Treasurers Limited, CHI MicroInsurance and the general insurance turf of the parent company – Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc,” he pointed out in the statement.

Saying the company embarked on the campaign to assure existing customers of reliable cover granted for their valued assets and also enjoining prospective customers to always consider insurance for their assets, health, and also take up microinsurance policies no matter their income level, he added that “Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has built an excellent reputation as one of the most reliable companies when it comes to prompt claims payment in the insurance industry in Nigeria. being a one-stop shop for flexible and highly competitive insurance product offering in the marine, haulage, health, oil & gas sectors and many more. “

