EndSARS protests: CIBN advices on peace advocacy

As reactions continue to trail the widespread unrest triggered by the shooting of unarmed protesters by yet to be identified soldiers at the Lekki Toll plaza, last Tuesday, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged its members as well as stakeholders to continue to advocate for peace especially among the country’s younger generation. In a letter to the institute’s members and stakeholders, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, urged them not to despair in the face of adversity.

He said: “As true professionals, we owe it a duty at times like this, to be a shining light by remaining law abiding and eschewing any form of violence. We also have a responsibility to use our various platforms and network to advocate for peace especially among our young ones, knowing fully well that the change that they seek or desire can be pursued but certainly not through violence, chaos or brutality.”

The CIBN president, who commiserated with families who lost loved ones in the mayhem and also sympathized with business owners who suffered one form of loss or the other, also prayed for speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries during the chaos.

He said: “The institute, as a responsible professional body had to suspend all its programmes and activities including the 2020 Fellowship Investiture scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 24, 2020 as a mark of respect for our nation Nigeria and its people.”

