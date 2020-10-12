EndSARS protests: DSS debunks arrests of activists

…warms against fake news

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services q(DSS), has described as false claims in some sections of the social media, of the arrest of some activists involved in the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

In the wake of the ongoing protests for the scrapping of the dreaded SARS, many activists and social media influencers had taken to Twitter and other social media platforms, to sustain the campaign.

However, the DSS said, while freedom of expression was the inalienable right of the citizens, same must be activated with the greatest sense of responsibility.

According to the secret service, fake news is not a derivative of the right to freedom of expression, hence the need for purveyors to desist forthwith, or face the consequences.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the position in reaction to false reports of arrests of some persons.

Specifically, the Service denied the arrest of one “Harunzy”, who was alleged to have been taken in, after tweeting on what they claimed was “Minnaprotest”.

Speaking on the claim, Afunanya said: “Arrest of which activists, please?

“There is absolutely no truth in that, and I admonish the public to discountenance same.

“The DSS does not engage in arbitrary arrests, or detention of people.”

