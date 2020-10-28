Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests has revealed inadequacies in governance, says Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said that the nationwide #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths has indeed exposed the inadequacies in governance at all levels.

He therefore, stressed the need to correct such inadequacies for a better and guaranteed future for the youths.

The governor stated this during the  inauguration of a steering committee to organise a summit to chart the roadmap for addressing issues affecting young people in the state at Government House in Makurdi.

He charged the committee on equity, fairness and inclusiveness at all times.

Ortom stated that young people constitute a larger percentage of the Benue population and by implication, deserve not only to be carried along but that it is their legitimate right to be a part of governance.

He sympathized with those who lost their loved ones as a result of the protests in some parts of the country and prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries, even as he lamented the infiltration of hoodlums to cause havoc in some of the states.

Governor Ortom commended Benue youths for their peaceful disposition during the protests and urged them to continue in that spirit.

He charged members of the steering committee to be committed to ensuring that Benue Youth Summit opens the door for greater opportunities for the young generation in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos shuts Eti-Osa isolation centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos government has shut down the isolation centre in Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the closure of the facility at Lagos House, Marina, during the 17th update on the management of coronavirus in the state. He said the isolation centre at Agindigbi in Ikeja would also […]
Metro & Crime

Flood sweeps away 17-year-old girl in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vacate now, govt tells flood-prone areas’ residents Flood has swept away a 17-year- old girl, identified as Ayisat, at the Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate, Lagos. The incident occurred on Monday following downpour in parts of the state. This came a few days after a flood swept away a four-year-girl in Lagos. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cult members planning to unleash terror Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state. The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: