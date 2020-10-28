EndSARS protests has revealed inadequacies in governance, says Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said that the nationwide #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths has indeed exposed the inadequacies in governance at all levels.

He therefore, stressed the need to correct such inadequacies for a better and guaranteed future for the youths.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of a steering committee to organise a summit to chart the roadmap for addressing issues affecting young people in the state at Government House in Makurdi.

He charged the committee on equity, fairness and inclusiveness at all times.

Ortom stated that young people constitute a larger percentage of the Benue population and by implication, deserve not only to be carried along but that it is their legitimate right to be a part of governance.

He sympathized with those who lost their loved ones as a result of the protests in some parts of the country and prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries, even as he lamented the infiltration of hoodlums to cause havoc in some of the states.

Governor Ortom commended Benue youths for their peaceful disposition during the protests and urged them to continue in that spirit.

He charged members of the steering committee to be committed to ensuring that Benue Youth Summit opens the door for greater opportunities for the young generation in the state.

