EndSARS protests: How we stopped violence in Kano –Ganduje

…says security agencies in synergy

•DSS, police held meetings with youth groups

Despite the initial apprehension that the #EndSARS protests that rocked many parts of the country, would also consume Kano, which has traditionally been known for being highly volatile, to the surprise of many the ancient city was largely spared the orgy of violence and destruction that hit many other places.

An investigation by Sunday Telegraph as to why this was so found out that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the Department of State Services (DSS), Police and youth groups all worked behind the scenes to largely checkmate the violence.

When the protests first started in the South roughly a fortnight ago and began spreading up North, a number of youth groups in the region also joined but unlike their Southern counterparts who were agitating with the #EndSARS slogan, they had a different agenda – “End Insecurity in the North.”

A Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Arewa Youth Forum and many others came together to protest asking improved security in their region.

However, a day after it turned violent in the ancient city on October 19, when news broke of the death of a 17-year-old boy while in police custody, efforts were quickly made to ensure that it did not get out of hand.

The DSS also swung into action meeting with different groups appealing to them to shun violence and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

The violence, which spread to some parts of Kano, including Sabon Gari, predominantly occupied by non-indigenes, saw some properties including Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic razed completely.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje acknowledged: “There are protests across some states of the federation and Kano has had its share of it too, but it is now under control.”

Speaking further he revealed: “The state government has been meeting with various stakeholders concerning the development.

“We are also working very closely with the security agencies. We are happy that they are working with good synergy amongst themselves. This is part of the reason why we are not seeing the same levels of violence in the state.

“We met last night with the leadership of all the ethnic nationalities in the state. While they assured us that, they would do everything possible to talk to their people to continue living peacefully with other people, they gave us their words on that.”

Also, Ganduje met with the leadership of civil society groups in the state, explaining why peace must continue to reign.

During the meeting, which held at the Africa House, as the Government House, Kano, is called, he acknowledged that, while demands are ingredients of democracy, destruction is avoidable and not a right step in any democratic setting.

“It is because of destructions that curfew is imposed in some states. Demonstrations are seen from various perspectives and depending on certain variables. People should come to understand that, we have just graduated from the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So it is absolutely necessary to understand that anything that could cause another stay at home should be avoided,” he advised.

Adding that he was not holding the interactive session with the civil society

groups in order to dig out from them why demonstrations were going on in some states “…but rather to point out the reason why putting a halt to it is extremely important.”

“Here in Kano something started from Kofar Mata few days ago, but through dialogue we overcame the situation and peace returned. So also another thing started erupting from Sabon Gari. We were also able to quench it through dialogue.”

Disclosing that those who started the trouble in Sabon Gari, “…Eight of them, were with me and we showed them the real reason why such development was avoidable and not necessary by any standard. They realised their mistake and apologised. So dialogue can heal any wound, anywhere.”

Furthermore, he reminded them how the state government played a critical role in dousing tension some months back, when some Northern youth groups issued a ‘quit notice’ to some sections of Nigerians to leave that part of the country.

“We called those youth groups and the leadership of those people from across the 19 Northern states. We sat together eye-ball-to-eye-ball. And at the end of it all, we resolved and saved the situation amicably,” he referred.

Governor Ganduje is still confident that, Kano is still one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“And that is not by accident. It is Allah’s Wish and all people have agreed to live in peace with one another. We are also grateful to Allah that our security agencies work with good and genuine synergy among them,” he clarified.

Governor also reminded the youngsters of what happened in the build up to the civil war in the sixties.

“There were agitations here and there. We saw how many people were killed. It led to the civil war. So if this development had been allowed to continue, I think it might have taken a new dimension.

“You as leaders of the civil society groups, you are representing people. And your opinion is important and your interpretation is very important.”

But the Coalition of Northern Groups accused the Kano State government of sponsoring thugs to attack its members when they were holding a procession to bring an end to the rising rate of insecurity in the Northern region last Wednesday in the state capital.

The Group led by its leader, Alhaji Balarabe Rufai, described the actions of the hoodlums that injured their members as uncalled for and not in tandem with democratic norms

