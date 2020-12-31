EndSARS protests: Insured victims face double tragedy

…as technicalities deny policyholders claims

Some victims, who insured their vandaslised and looted investments during the two-week #EndSARS protests in October are currently facing dilemma as underwriters introduce technical jargon into the policy process, thereby making it impossible for them to process their claims, SUNDAY OJEME

Nigeria’s business climate is today faced with poor returns on investment due to so many factors including, lately, the effect of coronavirus as well as the impact of #EndSARS protests. While fluctuation in oil price had dealt a substantial blow on the economy before now, the outbreak of the pandemic and #EndSARS protests, which was triggered by police brutality on youths in the country, further rocked the situation. In light of this pathetic milieu, insurance, which should ordinarily be the source of hope in terms of recovery and restoring business owners to their former status, has long been marred by large scale apathy. As at today, Nigeria’s insurance penetration, at 0.31 per cent, is less than one-tenth of that of India (with similar GDP per capita), which suggests significant untapped potential.

Claims payment

Allegations of non-payment of claims have been one major factor that held the industry down for years. While some underwriters criminally deny policyholders their mature claims, data released by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission {NAICOM}, however, revealed that the operators actually pay claims to policyholders, who had taken time to process their policies correctly through the services of professional brokers. Even as low as the penetration is, findings, over the years, revealed that bulk of the policyholders cut corners while purchasing policies with no regard for some technical jargon embedded in the policy documents. This has, invariably, denied so many policyholders their claims.

#EndSARS revelation/victims’

stories Specifically, and in recent context, the tragic con-sequence in this respect emerged recently after the #EndSARS protests as the underwriters move to pay claims to victims, whose investments were touched, vandalised and looted. With high expectation to get their claims paid, some of the victims are hitting brick wall as it is obvious that their investments were not fully and properly insured, thereby denying them the insurance claims they had expected. Speaking with our correspondent, a departmental store owner, whose property was vandalised in Ajah, Mrs Juneth Ndukwe, said the situation had become complicated for her since her policy only covered fire and burglary without a thought for riot, commotion and the extensions now being introduced into the whole thing. According to her, insuring properties and investments had never being in the picture for her outside the Third Party policy for her vehicles, until a marketer from one of the insurance firms advised and convinced her with a story of a burnt shop with goods and the owner fully compensated. She said: “I was moved to purchase the policy through her by filling out the pages of the document without giving any thought to technicalities. It was purely against burglary and fire, now I am hearing about commotion, riot and others.” Asked why she never consulted with an insurance broker, the helpless woman said she was convinced that the marketer also had the expertise of a broker, saying her biggest fears were just fire and burglary. Speaking in the same vein, another victim, Mr. Sylvester Agboola, whose truck was consumed during the melee, said his own case was even more pathetic as he just discovered he had been driving around with fake insurance

documents. Agboola said because he was busy, his former driver prepared the vehicle particulars including the insurance certificate on his behalf. According to him, “I never bothered to go through the particulars because I have never had any reason to approach the insurer for anything after taking the policy. It was just after the vehicle was burnt and the protests had calmed I decided to approach the insurance firm since they promised to pay all claims. That was when I was told the details were not even in their records. “I was even told in the first place that the policy may not have covered my truck based on the riot and commotion extension, but when the lady decided to take a look at the policy document, she noticed that it was not even in their record.”

Neglecting professional advice

Further investigations from the industry operators revealed that most of the policyholders did not seek professional advice from insurance brokers, who are in the best position to advise them, thereby overlooking the small print that would have been properly taken care of during the process of policy documentation. About two months after the protests and destructions, the clause attached to the willingness to pay claims has become the albatross of some policyholders. As at the last count, the Nigerian Insurers’ Association {NIA} revealed that following the claims lodged by 1,036 individuals and corporate organisations that recorded losses during the protests across the country, 14 insurance companies would pay about N9.7 billion in claims to different customers that suffered losses. It was discovered that 667 of the claimants, which is over 64 per cent are from Lagos. Some others had been paid their claims weeks after the saga while other reported losses were still being investigated. The Director-General, Nigerian Insurers Association, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, said the insurance companies were responding to the claims of their customers, saying the association was already collating the claims from the losses. “The total loss that people have lodged through the companies is N9.7 billion. There are companies with higher claims who carried majority of the claims. About N7bn reserves was prepared by the 14 insurance companies to settle the claims.”

Operators’ position

However, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, while responding to the development, said: “We are purely business operators and can only pay claims purely on business ground. “Insurers can only pay claims to those whose policy purchase covered the cause of the damage through extension.” He said anybody, who did not buy the extension policy, would have to wait for government’s support. In the same vein, a former President, Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria, Mr Femi Hassan, noted that it was the duty of loss adjusters to investigate claims from losses, to conclude the exact amount the insurers would pay the claimants. Hassan said: “They are still investigating. It is not an easy knot to crack at all because most of my colleagues that are involved in investigating these claims have not reached conclusive stage.” According to him, many small businesses had insurance but did not have extension for Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion that could entitle them to claims from losses from the protests. Explaining the SRCC, he said: “It is standard exclusion especially in the fire, burglary covers, so the few with the extension are the ones that will benefit from RSCC.” Before the #EndSARS saga, he said many customers were usually reluctant to take the SRCC as they felt it was like giving insurers money. But those who were experienced and those who the insurance brokers were able to convince often took the cover.

More victims recount experience

Prior to the #EndSARS revelation as regards policyholders overlooking the technicality jargon in insurance documents, some other policyholders had fallen victims of such escape route for underwriters not to pay claims. Specifically, an officer with the Nigeria Customs Service, Mrs. Nike Omorodion, alleged that an insurance company failed to meet its claims obligation in respect of her burnt house purportedly insured by the underwriter. Omorodion had alleged that after she was compelled by an agent to take an insurance cover for the house, which, unfortunately got burnt, the insurance company failed to do the needful by paying the claims, thereby reneging on the flamboyant promises made prior to signing the agreement and collecting the premium. In the course of the media war against the underwriter and the underwriting industry as a whole, Omorodion made several scathing remarks on why insurance practice in Nigeria remains a fraudulent contraption that nobody should get close to. After talking her into the deal, Omorodion put pen to paper, and for the first time in her life, entered an insurance agreement. No sooner had fire reduced the house to rubbles, she had expected her claims to be paid or maybe the house rebuilt depending on the depth of the policy, but that was not the case. According to her, “the house was insured but the insurance company is trying to play funny. Up till now, the only thing I know is that one or two teams of underwriters have visited the house like three or four times. I am not particularly an insurance literate person. But I have been privileged to speak with the managing directors of three insurance companies after this incident and they expressed shock at the attitude of this particular insurance firm. Maybe I insured with the wrong company from the vibes I am getting but I do not want to absolutely believe that yet. But there is nothing the insurance company has done to show that insurance is worth the while.” Although the said insurance company responded by claiming that the policyholder was trying to be fraudulent, the fact remains she was a victim of the regular ‘Small Print,’ which embodies the ‘don’t tell it all’ marketing strategies deployed by most insurers to hoodwink cli-ents, especially those who fail to use the services of genuine and honest insurance brokers. Reacting, the insurer noted: “The value of insurance is key in safeguarding individual wealth and it is our responsibility to ensure that we protect our insured and pay their claims when they have suffered losses to property insured with us. If an insured omits to insure a particular property, it cannot then decide to transfer the insurance of one to another by itself after a loss to the uninsured property.” From the foregoing, the victim learnt for the first time that the policy she thought covered her property was not actually enough to earn her the claims she thought she deserved. In her case, Mrs. Deborah Akerele, a receptionist in a manufacturing company, had cause to enter into an agreement with one of the life insurance providers through a marketer, who also pestered her into the deal. According to her, the life plan entailed her paying out some money to the firm every month after which she would be entitled to a lump sum after some months or years depending on her willingness to renew the deal. Convinced that the marketer had given her all the information needed to make her purchase the policy, she agreed to a three-year term insurance. She said: “The first two years I made all the payments into an account the marketer gave me and got acknowledgements for all the transactions. But before the third year ended, I lost my job and could not continue. When I felt it was time for me to collect what had accrued to me, I called the marketer and she directed me to the office. “I was surprised after checking through my file the official I met said I defaulted for about seven months and as such was not entitled to what I was asking for. The bad thing is that nobody ever told me I won’t be entitled to anything if I ever defaulted. I believe it was a trick on their part not to have told me everything except that I would receive so and so amount of money if I paid certain amount for a particular time. “That experience was the first and the last I had with insurance and I don’t think I will ever have anything to do with it again.” The above further depicts some of the negative experiences some policyholders have had as a result of insurers capitalising on ‘small print’ inputs in insurance policy documents to outwit policyholders whenever it is time to pay claims. It had persisted for long with the insurers carrying out unnecessary investigations to the extent of making the policyholder give up on the claims or making it an issue for the law court.

Expert’s reaction

Reacting to the gamut of shady policy documentation, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Riskguard Africa Limited, Mr. Yemi Soladoye, said if the fear of getting compensation from the insurance company is higher than the fear of the risk materialising, then insurance has failed in that direction, and so people will not embrace it, which is what “we have been experiencing.” In his words: “People go through such fears like ‘anything can happen to my car, anything can happen to my house’ but the fear of getting compensation from the insurance company if they insure is higher than the fear of the risk. “However, the public should have come together long ago to say ‘this is what we want. You cannot be talking of small print if we the public don’t want small print. You cannot be giving us what you feel you want to give us. We should be able to say, this is what we deserve as insurance consumers. In some countries, when you insure your house and it gets burnt, they give you alternative accommodation until the house is repaired.” Soladoye maintained that policyholders should be given transparent reader- friendly contract wordings. According to him, “policy documents, being the evidence of the contact with us is full of discouraging and frustrating technical jargon that hardly would anybody read more than one page of the “hand out,” which at times goes up to 30 pages before dropping same. “Why do you bombard us with words like – whereas, wherein, whereof, now therefore, knowingly, willfully, recklessly, negligently, directly and indirectly, proximately and remotely – all making the contract look mysterious and scary to our members. “We, therefore, make it categorically clear that we are tired of these intimidating words and expect all insurance companies in Nigeria to adapt their policy documents to the modern trends where the policy document starts with “meaning of words,” followed by “what is covered,” what is not covered and then the conditions guiding the contract with a claim form tucked into the folder at the back of the policy jacket. “We expected this from you like yesterday. The Nigerian insurance consumers have been deprived, traumatised and treated with arrogance in the past 93 years to the extent that the insurance practitioners even set up some organs within their market associations for us to bring our complaints to them as the judge on matters where they are also the accused.”

Last line

Obviously, victims of claims denial always have a sad story to tell. In this case, it is even more pathetic for those who had thought they had done everything to safeguard their investment, only to be denied the expected claims after meeting their premium obligation. Although, it is not expected of them to alter their specific business register just to retain and accommodate more policyholders, there is an urgency for the underwriters to include in their awareness campaigns the need for intending policyholders to make use of professional insurance brokers in order to forestall encountering difficulties as a result of unique language while processing their claims in the event of suffering loss. However, for an industry that is still struggling to market itself into relevance in a country like Nigeria, speedy and positive response to clients’ expectations should be its watch word. The insurance sector has suffered backlash in the country to the extent that Nigeria, with a population of over 200 million and a country blessed with enormous natural resources, the industry was last ranked 5th in Africa dropping behind smaller countries. For every opportunity given to upgrade its status, it should play down slightly on technicalities in order to prove its relevance.

