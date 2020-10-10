EndSARS protests: ‘I’ve asked IG to address your concerns’ — Buhari

…as Super Eagles stars kick against police brutality

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, to address the concerns of Nigerians about police brutality.

Accusing the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), a unit of the police, of human rights abuse, Nigerians trooped to the streets to demand the disbandment of the unit.

Buhari had summoned the IGP to the Presidential Villa over the nationwide unrest.

In a statement on Friday evening, the president said he had instructed Adamu to bring erring police officers to book.

“I met again with the Inspector General of Police tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people,” he said.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, and ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

“The vast majority of men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are patriotic and committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians, and we will continue to support them to do their job.”

Meanwhile, a number of Super Eagles players have also expressed their displeasure with the antics of the SARS taking to social media to vent their anger.

In different messages on Twitter, on Friday, Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi and others all spoke against the police brutality on citizens, especially by the SARS.

Ahmed Musa wrote: “In a world where genuine love for ourselves seems to be so scarce, I sincerely pray that the right thing is done to put an end to the strife. #EndNorthBanditry #EndPoliceBrutality.”

Everton forward, Alex Iwobi, wrote: “Protect Lives , Not Take Them Away ✊🏽

#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”

William Troost-Ekong wrote: “We stand together!

