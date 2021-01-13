EndSARS protests: Josepdam donates PCs, UPS to NPA

As the dust raised from #EndSARS protests gradually settles, more sympathisers are still besieging the Lagos headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to express solidarity with the management over the attack and vandslisation of the premises by hoodlums, who masqueraded as protesters.

The latest in this regard is one of the terminal operators, Josepdam Port Services Nigeria Limited, which donated an all purpose personal computers and UPS to the organisation as part of its support and expression of sympathy.

Presenting the items to the management, the Chairman, Josepdam, Saheed Kuteyi, said NPA had been a good landlord and had made it possible for the operators to work under a friendly atmosphere.

“On behalf of my management and staff, I am here to present these items just to support and commiserate with NPA in respect of what happened during the #EndSARS protests. We’ve been working together with NPA since 2006 under very conducive atmosphere. This is just a token, and better things are coming in future.

Receiving the items, the Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Onari Brown, expressed gratitude to the management of Josepdam.

He said: “On behalf of managing director, we appreciate you for identifying with us in our moment of sorrow and need. We are surprised that anybody could imagine attacking NPA, an organisation that is for the good of the country. In fact, NPA is an organisation that should be protected because government doesn’t give us money in anyway; we rather contribute to government’s purse. We do our corporate social responsibilities. Somehow, when there is a mob, you cannot tell how it happened.

“But in a moment like this, when you see people crying when someone passes on, do not just say sorry. Get close to the person and find out the assistance they would need. It’s possible the person is crying not just because he lost a loved one but because of the expenses. So when people come to sympathise with us, it gives us great joy, and it makes us know that we are actually in a relationship.

