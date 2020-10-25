EndSARS protests: Lagos will need N1trn for reconstruction — Gbajabiamila

AIn the aftermath of the wanton destruction of lives and properties during the #EndSARS protests, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that Lagos State requires a minimum of N1 trillion to reconstruct the extensive damage of properties across the metropolis.

He said this eve as South West Governors have alleged that there were some elements keenly anxious to annihilate the South West and destroy it’s common heritage.

Also, ministers from the zone condemned the violence, saying proper investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the violence and prevent future occurrence.

They spoke during a commiseration and solidarity visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina, after an the spot assessment of some structures burnt by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests last Wednesday and Thursday in Lagos Island.

Gbajabiamila, with some South West Governors such as: Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and Lagos States, Kayode Fayemi, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Seyi Makinde, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, respectively, with Ministers from the zone such as: Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mines and industries, Olamilekan Adegbite, Niyi Adebayo, Trade and Investments and Olorunnibe Mamora, Health, state.

Also the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Femi Hamzat and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Olumide Apata were in attendance.

The team visited the burnt Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) building, Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, located in CMS, and the popular Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle.

Gbajabiamila, speaking with State House correspondents, said: “We stand in solidarity with the Lagos State government and the people of the state This is indeed a difficult period. This is not Lagos of our dreams. Its indeed very sad.

“I don’t want to take ethnic dimension but I urge us to shut our ears to ethnic conspiracy theory. Nation building is a joint task.”

While commending the northerners from not joining in the violent protests, Gbajabiamila said, “I don’t know where Nigeria will be standing today if the north had been a part of this. that’s why I commend by brothers and sisters from the north.

“The House of Representatives will do all it can to compensate all those who suffered brutality including policemen that lost their lives in the process.

“Also whatever the house can do in rebuilding Lagos and other states it will do. We are now in a state of reconstruction. What must be done will be done.

“You have fought a good fight, government, National Assembly have listened. Its time to take stock and ensure it never happened again. What has happened has happened.

“However, we want to know what exactly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate. The judicial panel must reveal this. However, I want to encourage Nigerians to allow peace to reign.

“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1 trillion to rebuild what had been lost and asked him whats the budget size of the state he said about N1 trillion. You can see we are moving backward.

“Hence, we must consider the consequences of our actions before embarking on any venture. I therefore, appeal to the youths to allow peace to reign henceforth. I still believe in unity of Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba has said that all exhibits and files tendered for various cases in the Lagos State High Court are safe and not destroyed when miscreants set the court on fire.

Alogba, revealed this on Sunday, when he received some South West Governors and Ministers who stopped over to have on the spot assessment of the court during a tour of structures burnt by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests last Wednesday and Thursday

