#EndSARS protests: LASG orders release of 253 arrested suspects

*To prosecute 92 for arson, stealing, murder, others

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by the police for criminal offences in connection with the #EndSARS protests which rocked the state recently.
In a statement signed by the Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), he explained that the Nigerian Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of the 361 persons arrested for criminal offences in connection with the EndSARS protests to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for Legal Advice, between November 4 and 5.
He said: “Legal Advice have been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received, and as at November 6, the Directorate has been able to despatch Legal Advice in respect of 81 persons that are being charged to the various courts, while others will be despatched to court on Monday.
“Out of the 361 persons, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be prosecuting 92 persons for different offences ranging from arson, stealing, breaking into buildings, armed robbery and murder, while the office has advised that 253 persons be released forthwith for non-disclosure of a prima facie case. In the meantime, two case files in respect of 16 persons have been advised for further investigation by the Police.”
The statement further assured the public, “that the Office of the Attorney General, Lagos State will ensure that those arrested by the police are treated in accordance with due process of law, while it remains  committed to maintaining the rule of law and ensuring peace and order in the state.”

Reporter

