#EndSARS Protests: Nigeria may reach point of no return’- General Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Says: ‘Lekki shootings left us dumbfounded’

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on Thursday warned that if measures are not quickly taken, the nationwide #EndSARS protests may lead the country to a point of no return.

General Abdulsalami also expressed dismay over the shooting of armless youths at Lekki Toll Plaza, saying “the shooting has left all of us dumbfounded. It’s unfortunate”.

This is as he said the protests have assumed different dimension with killings and destruction of properties across the country.

General Abdulsalami, who was reacting to the #EndSARS Protests across the country in an interview with journalists in Minna, Niger State, expressed concern saying: “The protests against police brutality which started peacefully has been hijacked by criminals, resulting in violence, destruction of government and private properties.”

He added that: “With the criminal release of prisoners and lynching of and burning of innocent persons is worrying.”

According to him: “The ongoing protests is causing a serious concern to all well meaning Nigerians. It might take the country to a point of no return. I am therefore appealing and calling for a halt to give peace a chance for dialogue.”

He, however, acknowledged the fact that not only the youth, but all Nigerians have grievances.

“Whatever the matter is, I appeal to our youths who have strongly and clearly made their points to withdraw from the streets and prepare for dialogue,” he said.

The former Head of State equally appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari: “To continue to address the grievances expressed by the youth and layout programmes that meet and address the objectives of the protests.”

