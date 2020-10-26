EndSARS protests: No hiding place for hoodlums in A’Ibom – Commissioner

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has reiterated that there would be no hiding place for hoodlums disguising under whatever cover to perpetuate arson and other heinous crimes against the peace loving citizens of the state.

The commissioner said this while speaking to newsmen recently in Uyo, the state capital over the weekend. He warned that anybody caught disturbing the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state would be dealt with using the instrumentality of the law.

While condemning the incident of last Thursday in the state, he said that the Akwa Ibom State government seriously frowned at its occurrence and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

The state’s Spokesman, who regretted that the #EndSARS protest which began as a peaceful march by the youths across the country was later hijacked by thugs and hoodlums with the sole aim of reigning terror on innocent citizens, also asserted that the state government was committed in its efforts to defend its citizens against any form of security threats at all times.

While urging the citizens to go about their legitimate businesses with vigilance, Comrd. Ememobong also assured that Governor Udom Emmanuel was doing everything possible to ensure peace and security, thus no part of the state would be ceded to aliens and hoodlums.

The commissioner also used the opportunity to inform newsmen that several arrests have so far been made in connection with the carnage by the Akwa Ibom State Police Commad.

Comrd Ememobong lauded the efforts of the hierarchy and officers of the Nigerian Police Force in the state for their prompt and swift responses to the occasion, as well as their dedication to the restoration of law and order. He expressed optimism that the Command would continue to expand on its dragnets in order to make more recoveries.

In response to the actions of the hoodlums, the state government had imposed a statewide curfew between the hours of 8:pm to 7:am daily, which is still in force till further notice in order to forestall a reoccurrence of the last incidence in the state.

