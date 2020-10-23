EndSARS protests: Okowa imposes 48-hour curfew in Delta

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday imposed a 48-hour curfew in the state following Wednesday night’s arson and destruction of the government property in Asaba, the state capital, by some youths and hoodlums disguising as EndSARS protesters.

This was as the governor ordered the closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state until November 2.

Okowa, who declared this in a statewide broadcast in Asaba yesterday, said that the curfew would commence at 6p.m on Thursday, adding that the peaceful protests by #ENDSARS protesters had been hijacked by suspected criminals.

The governor, who stated that the state government would not watch these elements to have a field day in the state, however, commended the genuine #ENDSARS protesters for their peaceful conduct, and appealed to them to give peace a chance by allowing the government to address their demands.

While appealing to parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards are properly monitored, he urged traditional rulers and opinion leaders to lend their voices to the appeal.

He also counseled youth leaders, community mobilisers and social media influencers to have a rethink on the protest in the interest of the nation, saying: “My dear people of Delta State, it has become necessary for me to address you following the unfortunate turn of events in our nation.”

Okowa added: “In all my communications with you in the last two weeks, I have consistently maintained that the #ENDSARS protest is a laudable one that has drawn national attention and outcry to the brutalities of Nigerians, particularly the youths have endured in the hands of the now disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS). “I commend our youths for rising to the occasion and organising themselves in such an impressive and spectacular fashion.

The nation has heard your voice loud and clear, and all that now remains is for both the national and sub-national governments to take appropriate remedial measures, which includes embarking on total and comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police and our governance systems.

“Unfortunately, unlike what we are seeing in the last two weeks, cases of arson, looting and other violent conducts have crept in. It appears that the #ENDSARS protest had been hijacked by some misguided and opportunistic elements.

This sad situation threatens to plunge the state into chaos and anarchy. “It is a clear danger that we must stop from happening. Only last night, some government buildings were burnt in Asaba.”

Thus, the governor stated that following the directive of the National Economic Council, he had inaugurated a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to investigate cases of police brutality in the state, and had also set up a Victims Support Fund.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that justice would be served and that grief-stricken families would be able to have succour when the panel concluded its work, even as the governor appealed to the youths to remain calm, law-abiding and give peace a chance.

