#EndSARS protests: Only job creation will keep youths happy –Ikpeazu

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, said the only way to make youths in Nigeria happy is to provide jobs for them. Ikpeazu made this statement in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, while speaking on the lessons that ought to have been learnt from the #EndSARS protest.

 

He said if nothing is done to make young people gainfully employed, more problems await the country that could be more catastrophic. He, however, described loss of lives and destruction of properties during the #EndSARS protest as unfortunate and bad.

 

Ikpeazu said inasmuch as the state recognises and respects the right of the youths to make their views heard, the hijacking of the protest into a platform for wanton destruction was wrong.

 

 

 

He said the #EndSARS protests, which centred on police brutality, as a metaphor for everything that is not normal in Nigeria must be addressed to make the youths and other citizens happy.

 

Ikpeazu called on the Federal Government to do a deep study on the remote and immediate causes of the #EndSARS protests with the view of noticing those things that are germane and agitate the minds of Nigerian youths.

He said: “We’ve noticed unemployment, we’ve noticed lack of capacity and we’ve also noticed an environment that does not support creativity.

 

“To all of these, I say we can also look inwards to see the modest efforts of some governments like  our own.

 

“When we started laying the foundation for Enyimba Economic City, we were targeting 650, 000 jobs because we know that a day like this will come and this is not the end of it.

 

“Something fundamental must be done for us to tackle unemployment. I call on government at the centre and at all levels to support the Enyimba Economic City because 650, 000 jobs in Aba and Abia State is enough.

 

“It will also rub off on other neighbouring states and the South-South. I want to say that the only way forward is to provide jobs in a geometrical progression against the rise in unemployment,” Ikpeazu stated.

