EndSARS protests: Oyo/Osun Customs seizes 624 bags of smuggled rice, 214 kegs of petrol valued at N28m

In spite of the negative effects of #EndSARS protests on security operations and the porosity of borders which smugglers took advantage of, the Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun area Command, Mrs.Uche Ngozi, Thursday announced the seizure of 624 (50kg) bags of imported parboiled rice, and 214 (25 litres kegs) of PMS otherwise called petrol, which were intercepted at various illegal routes within the Command.

The Comptroller, who hinted the risk faced by his men in apprehending the dare-devil smugglers in the bushes and unapproved routes through which they import the banned goods during the EndSARS protest, gave the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the bags of rice seized at N27, 033,240, while the seized PMS amounted to about N1million.

“As we all know, the nationwide #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums across the nation. This forced security operatives to concentrate on protection of their operatives and facilities. Hence, smugglers leveraged on this opening to perpetrate their nefarious activities along the borders,” she said, stressing that in spite of this, the Command braved the criminality of the smugglers and got them apprehended with the horde of smuggled goods seized.

“To this effect, since the #EndSARS protest, we have made a series of interceptions along various unapproved routes which has helped us with 624 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice with DPV of N27, 033, 240.00 and 214 kegs of 25 litres each of PMS, which will be auctioned and proceeds remitted accordingly,” she stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...