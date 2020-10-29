Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Reject violence,  protect communities, FCTA tells youths

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Worried that the unrest following the #EndSARS protest aided the wanton looting of both private and public properties by hoodlums, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has urged youths to protect their various communities from invasion by miscreants.
FCT was one of the worst hit by the looting of both private and public properties by hoodlums.
Government’s agricultural warehouse,  NYSC camp and even private companies’ warehouses have been raided and looted by hoodlums.
The Minister, who addressed stakeholders during a virtual meeting,  said the youths have the responsibility to preserve the integrity of their communities, by rejecting violence and warding off criminal elements.
Aliyu,  while commending the exemplary leadership exhibited by Kuje youths, who vehemently resisted some hoodlums’ attempts to destroy and loot government properties within their domain, also reiterated that FCT administration was working to tackle the unrest within the nation’s capital.

Reporter

