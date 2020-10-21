EndSARS protests: Sanwo-Olu confirms one person has died in hospital

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed that one person has died from the wounds he suffered during Tuesday night’s security onslaught on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

In a tweet posted a few minutes ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss. This is an isolated case. “We are still investigating if he was a protester.

“This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester.”

Like this: Like Loading...