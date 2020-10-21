News

#EndSARS protests: Several persons killed in Kano

As violent protests spread across Nigeria, several persons, suspected to Hausas, have been hacked to death in Sabon Gari area of Kano, prompting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to set up an emergency Seven-man Peace Committee.

 

Governor Ganduje said: “There are protests across some states of the federation and Kano has its share of that, but it is now under control.”

 

Speaking further he said: “The state government has been meeting with various stakeholders concerning the development.

 

“We are also working very closely with the security agencies. We are happy that they are working with good synergy among them. Part of the reason why we are living peacefully in the state.

 

“We met last night with the leadership of all the ethnic nationalities in the state. While they assured us that, they would do everything possible to talk to their people to continue living peacefully with other people, they gave us their words on that.”

 

Violent protests broke out Wednesday in Kano with two young girls allegedly hacked to death at Chicken Republic Restaurant, while several vehicles set ablaze.

