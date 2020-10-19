Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Stay at home, LASG tells students

Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the increasing spate of insecurity occasioned by the ongoing #EndSARS protest, the Lagos State government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home.
Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive, said it became necessary following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests in the state
She said the safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period.
She, however, advised parents to keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash mayhem on the society.
The commissioner also encouraged schools to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning i.e radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown.
According to Adefisayo, a new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.

Reporter

