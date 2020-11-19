Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests symptom of terrible disease threatening Nigeria, says COCIN President

President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri, has stated that the #EndSARS protests were a symptom of a terrible disease threatening the very existence of Nigeria.
The cleric said that although the protests “may have had good intentions that were hijacked, turned ugly and evil,” they were warning signals that governments should not ignore.
Datiri, who stated this while addressing the opening session of the 98th General Church Council meeting of the church at its headquarters in Jos, Plateau State, pointed out that it is absolutely un-Christian to loot, destroy and burnt properties, saying is unchristian and the church frowns at it.
While Speaking on Boko Haram insurgency that has continued to wreak havoc in Borno and other parts of the country, Datiri said it is becoming clearer that the Nigerian Army had failed to deal with the problem and called on government to stop playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.
He expressed sadness that Rev. Polycarp Zongo, who was abducted by terrorists about two months ago, was still in captivity, a development that was causing so much trauma and stress to his immediate family and COCIN as a whole.
Rev. Datiri revealed that the abductors had demanded a huge ransom that the church could not raise even in a whole year and appealed to government to step in as “the protection of lives is the responsibility of government.”
He added: “If United State forces can come into the shores of this country, rescue their citizen, kill six of the captors and left one alive as exhibit, then something is really wrong with the Nigerian government and troops.”

