#EndSARS protests: Vandalization, looting not culture of Plateau, says Rev. Pam

Musa Pam, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam had said the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest was not the culture of the  people of Plateau State.
Rev. Pam disclosed this at the Weekend when he visited the vandalised secretariat of Riyom and Jos South Local Government Secretariat, public properties and the home of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara in Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area.
“For me, this is a very bad development and a set back to the state and Nigeria. The level of destruction that I have seen in the three local governments, Riyom, Jos South, Jos North and the house of the former Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara is just bringing out tears in my eyes.
“This shows that the devil has taken over the mind of some of our young people and it is not our culture here in Plateau to take part in looting and destruction of properties that does not belong to us,” he said.
He noted that Plateau and Nigeria have a lot of decent and respected people who have stood for the peace and unity  of Nigeria and must not allow these acts of criminality to continue.
“I call on our people in Plateau State to go back to God and also go back to our decent culture. It is time for us to respect our elders, it is time for us not to take what does not belong to us,” he said.
He expressed sympathy to those who lost their lives and properties during the looting, particularly the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.
Rev. Pam said despite the hunger that is glaring on the people, no one is expected to loot and cart away properties that some individuals have laboured for over the years to put in place.

