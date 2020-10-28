Education

#EndSARS protests: WAEC postpones release of 2020 WASSCE results

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the release of results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
In a statement on its Twitter page on Wednesday, the examination body said the move was due to the curfew introduced in some states recently amid the unrests trailing the #EndSARS protest.
WAEC had on September 14 disclosed that it would release candidates’ results in the next 45 days.
But in the post, the body said the results will now be released next week, adding that the specific date would be announced soon.
“WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week. The exact date will be made known soon,” it wrote.
The exam body also enjoined the public to disregard rumours making the rounds in some quarters that the results had been released.
The development is coming days after the National Examinations Council (NECO) also postponed its Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely, citing the situation of things in the country.
Several states across the country had imposed curfews of different durations to contain the crisis that broke out in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.
The protest, aimed at tackling police brutality in the country, had become violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Schools’ resumption: Lion Quest trains teachers on social emotional learning 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye As schools resume across Nigeria after the pandemic lockdown, Lion Quest team, has commenced training of teachers on best ways to better manage pupils. According to the National Coordinator of Lion Quest programme in Nigeria, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, Lion Quest is a youth development program that emphasizes the use of social emotional learning strategies in developing […]
Education

Exam malpractice: Police arrest, present 17 teachers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Seventeen teachers allegedly involved in examination malpractice during the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC), have been arrested by the Police. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said some principals were among the culprits. According to Mba, the feat was […]
Education

Kaduna schools uphold COVID-19 guidelines as students resume

Posted on Author Reporter

  Many schools in Kaduna State have resumed academic activities in full compliance with the state’s directive on COVID-19 guidelines. Some of the schools visited in Kaduna showed that there were provisions for hand-washing facilities, observance of social distancing, and the wearing of face masks. The thermometers were used to test the temperature of students […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: