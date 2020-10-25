EndSARS: …report DSS, NSCDC chiefs to Buhari, Williams tells Sanwo- Olu

One time head, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigeria Army, Major- General Ishola Williams (rtd), has told Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to report the state’s Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and Commander Lagos Sector, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to the Presidency for what he called failure of both of them to be alive to their responsibilities consequently allowing arsonists to have a free reign in the metropolis on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hoodlums took over the ‘Centre of Excellence’ torching government and private properties following alleged soldiers’ invasion of Lekki Toll Plaza, to disperse #EndSARS protesters who were demanding an end to police brutality.

Also, he asked the governor to swing into action by taking steps that would lead to exposing those behind the invasion. “First, let him sack the Head of the Lagos Neighbourhood Corps, secondly he should sack his Senior Security Adviser.”

Furthermore, he said: “Let him reform his own State Intelligence Organisation and report the Heads of DSS for the situation in Lagos. “He ought to have provided the early warning system and needed intelligence to prevent the burning and looting.”

