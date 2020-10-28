EndSARS: Reps caution on drugs as NAFDAC warehouse looted

The House of Representatives has called on members of the public to be wary of the kind of drugs they purchase and consume, following the looting of a warehouse belonging to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in Kaduna State. Seized fake and expired drugs were said to have been stored and awaiting destruction in the warehouse. Chairman of the House Committee on healthcare Services, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, gave the advice yesterday at the 2021 budget defence with heads of agencies under the committee.

He urged Nigerians to be watchful and careful with the kind of drugs they purchase following the looting of NAFDAC warehouse in Kaduna by criminals who carted away fake or expired drugs, which were designated for destruction. According to him, the drugs stolen from the facility in Kaduna were impounded or seized by the agency who was waiting for clearance and approvals from the relevant authority to destroy same.

Meanwhile, the committee rejected budget presentations by different agencies and declined approval for their 2021 budget proposals due to poor presentation. The agencies are: the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS), the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), as well the Inter-country Centre for Oral Health in Africa.

The only agency, who got the approval without a query, was the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN). Expressing displeasure with IPAN, Sununu told the head of the Institute, Mr. Aliyu Angara, that what he had presented was “laughable and unacceptable to propose just N1 million for the construction of a headquarter building in Abuja.

