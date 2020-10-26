News

#EndSARS: Reps want police council, rights commission board inaugurated

Members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum(YPF) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately inaugurate the Nigeria Police Council and the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission, which should include youth representation.

 

Chairman of the Young Parlaimentarians Forum of the National Assembly and member representing Zuru/ Fakai/Danko-Wasagu/ Sakaba federal constituency of Kebbi State, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura made the call at a press briefing in Abuja.

 

The group also called on the Federal Government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to reforming the police and ensure the protection of youth and citizens from police brutality to forestall preventable deaths

“The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency reconvene for an emergency session to discuss the alleged killings of peaceful protesters.

 

In addition, an investigative public hearing on the loss of lives and human rights violation resulting from police brutality is highly recommended”

 

He said: “The past few days have been the toughest time in our democracy, especially the horrendous loss of lives of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20‘11 of October 2020.

 

“We have observed unpleasant developments across major cities in Nigeria with scores of young people killed and many injured as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS# peaceful protest led by young people. These extrajudicial killings and violence are highly condemnable and unacceptable”.

 

Continuing, Tukura said: “We have observed with dismay the recruitment and deployment of hoodlums and thugs to disrupt and hijack the protest by unpatriotic Nigerians.

 

“These have occasioned the death of innocent citizens, the destruction of government and private property and the disruption of economic activities in some cities around the country.

 

“Our sincere sympathy goes to the families of people who lost their lives in the process and we pray the almighty consoles them in this moment of grief.”

