EndSARS: Rivers panel gets 171 petitions, pledges justice for victims

The Chairman of the Rivers State Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) has said that a total of 171 petitions had been submitted by individuals and groups to the commission, assuring the victims of justice. Justice Uriri, who disclosed this during the inaugural sitting of the commission at the Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital, noted that the number was the highest so far in any state.

Justice Uriri was appointed by the Governor Nyesom Wike to head the probe panel after the state government’s initial rejection of the Federal Government’s directive to set up a Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality in the state. According to Uriri, the Commission is a fact-finding panel with the task to do justice to all manner of persons, irrespective of religion, colour or tribe within the scope of the panel’s terms of reference. He said: “The panel is a fact-finding one, separate and distinct from regular courts of law, but with coordinated responsibility to manage.

It is enjoined by law to make it is findings effective for the dispensation of justice. “Our mission is to do justice at all times to all manner of persons irrespective of religion, colour or tribe.” Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere, assured the Commission that legal practitioners in the state would assist the panel to achieve its desired goals.

Nyekwere said: “We are happy that the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was set up and all of us living in Nigeria know why the Commissions are being set up across the states of the federation. It was because of the #End- SARS protest organised by Nigerian youths. We hope that the Commission of Inquiry will give the seriousness that this assignment deserves. As members of the NBA, Port Harcourt branch, we have promised to partner with the panel towards ensuring that its mandate is achieved.”

