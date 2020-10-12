ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu addresses Lekki Toll Gate protesters

*Protesters block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza where he is currently addressing a large gathering of ENDSARS protesters, who have shutdown the area.

The ENDSARS protesters had stormed the toll plaza located in a highbrow area of Lagos early in the morning thus preventing road users from plying the route.

Their action led to massive gridlock around the plaza and adjourning routes.

Its, however, not yet clear if the governor has been able to appeal to the protesters to lift their lockdown.

Meanwhile, the protests have spread to the Berger axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway leading to another massive traffic gridlock.

