#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu assures transparency on judicial Panel report

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said his administration would make full disclosure of the report of the final report of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution whenever it is ready. Sanwo-Olu also said the state government would not make an attempt to cover up the recommendations of the panel, whether it is in its favour or not. Speaking on the arduous task of rebuilding the State, one year after Lagos was hit by a wave of arsonist attacks resulting from #EndSARS protests,the governor said the panel report would be helpfulinstrengtheningtrue reconciliation and preventingre- occurrenceof violence in the state.

Lagos recorded a huge loss in assets and resources, following the violence that trailed the protest, as public transportation infrastructure, court buildings, police stations, private properties and iconic assets were razed by arsonists on October 21, 2020. Sanwo-Olu said the panel was set up to look into allegations of human rights abuses against the police and also determine the cause of coordinated attacks on Lagos, noting that the panel’s final report would be fully implemented.

