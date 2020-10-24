EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu: I was traumatised by destruction level in Lagos

…relaxes curfew from 8am to 6pm

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said he was traumatised seeing the level of destruction that took place in the state on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu, who also relaxed the curfew from 8am to 6pm in the state, said he was almost in tears when he saw the level of destruction, especially the oldest court in Nigeria at Igbosere.

Speaking after on-the-spot assessment of the level of destruction in the #EndSARS protests mayhem, Sanwo-Olu was traumatised because that wasn’t the Lagos that was handed over to him in May 2019. He wondered how the peaceful state ended up becoming the theatre of mayhem and wanton destruction of lives and property.

A total of 27 locations was visited by the governor. Some of the scene of disaster visited include: Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Ajeromi Ifelodun LG, FRSC, VIO office Ojodu Berger, BRT park at Berger, Lekki toll gate, bus terminals, police stations, historic government buildings, City Hall, private malls, offices, banks ATM, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow morning. So what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“We have also commenced the clean-up of the city, because the city needs a whole lot of clean-up, a whole lot of road blocks, tyres burnt on the roads, and so LAWMA is on the roads, motorists should be careful because of the road blocks, in case LAWMA had not finished clearing the roads.

“Please, if you don’t need to go out, please stay at home, but if you must go out and your are driving, please be careful because are a lot of barricades We will look at the curfew on Saturday and Sunday, then we will come back to review by Monday. Lagos needs to heal and the healing process has started.”

While lamenting the impact of social media in the chaos, Sanwo-Olu urged those using the media to instigate violence to stop in the interest of peace, saying violence pays nobody and Lagosians were already yearning for restoration of peace in the state.

He said: “Everywhere I went today, people say they want peace, we all want peace, we cannot continue to lose our population and our monuments and infrastructure.”

The governor, who also visited some hospitals where some of the injured at Tuesday Lekki toll gate were taken care of, said most of them have been discharged while the few remaining are responding to treatment.

Sanwo-Olu said the government would pick up the bills for the treatment of the injured.

On the panel, Sanwo-Olu said the terms of reference of the judicial panel of inquiry and restitution has been expanded to include investigation of all issues that happened at Lekki Toll gate on Tuesday and it will be sitting at the Lagos Court of Arbitration at Lekki from Monday, urging all who have a case to petition the panel.

Killers of protesters must be prosecuted-Ezeife, Ubah, Obidigwe

The trio of former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Sen Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South Senatorai District and Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, have insisted that security operatives involved in the killing of EndSARS protesters should be prosecuted in line with the law.

Ezeife, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph yesterday, said: “It is clear that the Federal Government does not have any plans to address the issues being canvased by the youths of this country and even the nation-wide broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari leaves much to be desired.

“The killing at Lekki Tollgate was not addressed by the broadcast of the president and that goes to show that government is begging the question.

“All the security operatives that were involved in the killing of protesters during the protest should be brought to book and be made to face the law irrespective of their level in the society and even those that issued the order should be prosecuted.”

On his part, Ubah, who led the EndSARS protest in Nnewi North Local Government Area, told journalists, that it was unfortunate that innocent youths of Nigeria were being killed for expressing their views over the brutality and extrajudicial killings by security operatives.

He said: “We are in a democracy and we have freedom of speech as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. So, why should our people be killed for speaking their minds?”

Commenting, Obidigwe called for the investigation of all videos and reports of the killings by security operatives

and after the investigation those found wanting should be prosecuted.

He said: “I urge the Federal Government to take decisive steps in addressing the demands of the Nigerian youths and also call them to a dialogue in order to avert future incidents.

“It is not a crime for people to make demands for the growth and development of the society and generations yet unborn.”

Lagos govt releases names of 20 policemen under prosecution

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has released the names of 20 police officers being prosecuted by the state for human rights violation in various courts.

The governor said yesterday that the state government was bent on rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality, which had resulted in the #EndSARS protests across He said: “To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.

“1. State of Lagos v. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede 2. Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3. Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya. 2. The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“3. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye. 4. State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

“5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker. 6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“7. State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike. 8. State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020

“9. State of Lagos v. 1. Sgt. Segun Okun 2. Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

“10. State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay. 11. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

“12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay. 13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun.

“14. State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. Case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye. 15. State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed.

“16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe 17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed. 18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed. 19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing. 20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.”

Sanwo-Olu blames crisis on fake news

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives across the state in the #EndSARS protests which led to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The governor said the mayhem served as a catalyst that fuelled anger and looting by thugs across the state, saying fake news and baiting was also spread across social media further causing more chaos.

Sanwo-Olu, in statement released on Thursday night, apologised for the chaos in the state, saying every life was important to his administration.

The governor said: “We mourn the lives we have sadly lost across the state. To the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.”

Buhari’s speech so sad -Elumelu

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday reviewed the Thursday speech by President Muhammadu Buhari on the protest across the country and submits that the address did not meet the expectation of most Nigerians.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who expressed their displeasure in a statement issued in Abuja, said: As representatives of the people, our caucus is particularly surprised that Mr. President’s speech did not find a space to address the killing of innocent and unarmed Nigerian youths at the Lekki Toll gate.

“The very development that sparked off violent restiveness across the nation and consequent widespread demand for a presidential address.”

South-West Reps decry attacks in Lagos, others

Members of the House of Representatives from the South-West region yesterday condemned the attack on critical infrastructure and other investments in Lagos and other locations in the south west.

The group at a press conference addressed by the chairman of the south west caucus, Femi Fakeye, also consoled with the families who lost their loved ones, with the injured and those otherwise victimised.

The group said: “We condemn in very strong and unequivocal terms, the desecration of the cultural heritage of the South-West through the unnecessary and unprovoked attacks on the palaces of the Oba of Lagos, the Soun of Ogbomosho and other eminent Yoruba cultural leaders.”

Benue Police deploy officers at strategic areas

The Benue State Police Command yesterday deployed dozens of its officers at strategic points within the state as part of measures to curb any outbreak of violence arising from the ongoing nationwide EndSARS protest and ensure safety of lives and property.

The command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said “To this end, there is a deployment of police officers at strategic points within the state to ensure safety of lives and property.”

Enugu panel of inquiry commences work

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, has swung into action, requesting interested members of the public to submit Memoranda. The eight-man panel is chaired by Honourable Justice Kingsley Ngwu Udeh (Rtd.).

In a statement by its Secretary, Onochiengwu Obuna, the panel said the Memoranda should be in twelve (12) hard copies of A4 size paper with double spacing and addressed to ‘The Secretary, Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Killings. C/o Enugu State Judiciary Headquarters, Old High Court (3), Enugu’.

The statement added that Memoranda, which should be submitted not later than November 20, 2020, “can also be submitted with the Registrars at the Zonal Judiciary Offices at the following locations: Nsukka High Court; Ogbede High Court; Obollo Afor High Court; Oji River High Court; Ezeagu High Court; Udi High Court; Awgu High Court; Agbani High Court; Enugu Ezike High Court”.

Buhari’s broadcast failed Nigerians, says Ex-Reps member

A former member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, during the 8th Assembly, Dr. Timothy Golu, has described the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday as disgrace to Nigerians and office of the President.

Golu, while reacting to the speech, said Buhari had failed Nigerians by showing no respect for Nigerians as the speech was a total embarrassment to Nigerians.

