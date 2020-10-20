EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7-man panel, gives six month lifespan

…begs youth to suspend protests

Determined to address demands of protesting youth, seeking reforms of the Nigeria Police with a view to ending brutality and abuse of human rights, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated a 7-man panel called Judicial Panel and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos State. Besides, Sanwo-Olu also appealed to the protesters to vacate the roads and allow Nigerians go about their normal businesses especially when their actions were already yielding desired results. He urged them to suspend the protests and create an atmosphere for the resolution of all pending demands.

However, the panel is being chaired by a retired Judge of the Lagos High Court, Justice Doris Okuwobi. Other members of the panel included Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN) – representing the Civil Society; Mr. Taiwo Lakanu – a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police; Ms. Patience Udoh – representing the Civil Society; Mr. Segun Awosanya – Human Rights Activist; Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya – Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Centre; two representatives of the protesting youth and a representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Speaking while inaugurating the panel, Sanwo-Olu said the development was in response to one of the demands of our youth and in line with the resolution of the National Economic Council on 15th October, 2020 under the chairmanship of Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said: “They have spoken in one voice against the unbridled violation of their rights and lives by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Through the #EndSARS protests, Nigerians from all walks of life have spoken loud and clear on the need for government at all levels to take immediate and concrete actions to secure the lives of innocent Nigerians, especially the youth – many of whom have suffered gross violation of their fundamental human rights. Some have even lost their lives under questionable circumstances. In one of my engagements with the protesters, they gave me a list of five immediate demands, which I personally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last Tuesday.

“I must, however, state that even before my visit to Mr. President, I had taken action on some of their demands, which includedtheimmediaterelease of all those detained on account of their participation in the #ENDSARS protests and the establishment of a N200 million fund for compensation to families and individuals who were victimized by officers of the disbanded SARS. Meanwhile, the inauguratedJudicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses in Lagos State yesterday said that it was waiting for the two nominated representatives of the youth before it would commence proceedings.

