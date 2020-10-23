EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu mourns dead victims, blames crisis on fake news

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives across the state in the #EndSARS protests which led to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The governor said that the mayhem that happened served as a catalyst that fueled anger and looting by thugs across the state, saying fake news and baiting was also spread across social media further causing more chaos.

Sanwo-Olu, in statement released on Thursday night apologized for the chaos in the state, saying every life was important to his administration.

The governor said: “We mourn the lives we have sadly lost across the state. To the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.

To the police and law enforcement that lost members, we also mourn them. Every life is important to us. And we do not take anyone for granted.

“I was on Arise TV where I spoke on the efforts we’re making to return normalcy to our state. I mentioned my call to the President after which the Chief of Defence Staff called to assure us on helping to restoring security to our state.”

He expressed optimism that Lagos would be stronger, adding that to state would rebuild bridges and deliver on the good work it started on ending police brutality and providing justice.

He added: “We indeed apologize for all the losses. We are working to stabilise things across the state as we look to rebuild. The state team is working with the hospitals and emergency services to verify the details of everyone involved in incidents across the state.”

On the false report of switching off CCTV, Saneo said that the LCC had confirmed that what was removed were infrared car scanners.

He said that evidence from the surveillance cameras (which wasn’t removed) will be used to aid investigations into the incident at the Lekki toll gate. He assured that an investigation panel will be constituted to probe the shooting, and all proceedings will be transparent.

“I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of what led us to this point and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage thugs through parody and innocent but inciteful words. On our work to end police brutality, our panel is ready to begin work. We want to find justice and provide compensation for victims to the best of our abilities.

“We encourage the youth to provide two representatives to join the judicial panel. I want to implore Lagosians on the need to come together for genuine reconciliation to forge a better and stronger Lagos. Lagos is the center of excellence, a symbol of national pride and we have to protect it. It is our home. It is my Lagos, your Lagos, our Lagos. We will protect our home,” the governor said.

