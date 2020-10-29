EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu offers late officers’ children scholarship

…promises insurance for police …pledges to replace burnt police vehicles

Gov to establish ‘Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund’

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday promised that his administration would offer scholarships to children of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests to the university level and compensate their families. This was even as the state Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also appealed to Sanwo-Olu to do everything possible to replace burnt police stations, operational bases and other personal belongings set ablaze by the hoodlums.

The governor, who said the state government would set up Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund to address the destruction in the state, also promised that his administration would foot the hospital bills of injured officers, take care of the burial expenses of those killed, replace all damaged personal and official vehicles of police officers as well as work towards insurance policy for Lagos police officers.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge when he visited the Lagos Police Command, Ikeja, to interact with police personnel on how to police the state better. The governor acknowledged and thanked the personnel for their support at dedication to service to the people of Lagos. He added that they were indeed frontliners and were a source of joy to the state. Sanwo-Olu said he took full responsibility for what happened.

He said: “You have not been truly acknowledged but I want to thank you. You’ve been gallant. You have shown how critical you are in our society. We might come from different backgrounds but we are all humans created by God. The Lagos State Police Command has been a delight in spite of our differences and inadequacies. “You did not create the problems, these are institutional problems.

As your governor, I acknowledge what you do and what you stand for. “How do we take Lagos forward, how do we heal our wounds? It’s about not looking back but looking forward. Lagos would not look back again. As your governor, I take full responsibility for what happened and has not happened.

I will not shy from it. We will foot all the hospital bills of injured policemen. “We will pay compensation to the families of deceased officers. We will take over the burial arrangements of fallen officers. We would consider replacement of your vehicles and motorcycles that have been burnt. We would look at the number of policemen in Lagos as regards insurance policy. All the children of fallen officers would be given scholarships so they can have a decent education.

We would upgrade the police cottage hospital.” The Police Commissioner, Odumosu, had also urged state government to foot the hospital bills of the police personnel who sustained injuries during the violence and consider payment of compensations to the families of the deceased police personnel. He said the police in the state suffered a huge loss in the mayhem that led to the destruction of lives and valuable property.

