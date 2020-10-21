EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into Lekki shooting

…as PDP says ‘killing saddening’

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered investigation into Tuesday evening’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza area of the State.

There were reports of massive shooting by security agents at protesters on Tuesday evening at the Lekki Toll Gate, leading to a number of fatalities.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said there had been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Sanwo-Olu as advising Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who had hijacked the noble protest of gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning the State upside down.

“The governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned Tuesday’s killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos and other parts of our country.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians.

“This, to say the least, is saddening.

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.”

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.

“We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,” PDP demanded.

