#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into Lekki shooting

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered investigation into Tuesday evening’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza area of the State.
There were reports of massive shooting by security agents at protesters on Tuesday evening at the Lekki Toll Gate, leading to a number of fatalities.
Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said there had been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza, following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.
“The State Government has ordered an investigation into the incident.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the security agents not to arrest anyone on account of the curfew, which he urges residents to observe for the peaceful atmosphere we all cherish,” the statement said.
The statement quoted Sanwo-Olu as advising Lagosians to remain calm and not allow criminals, who had hijacked the noble protest of gallant youths, to succeed in their evil plan of turning the State upside down.
"The Governor will do everything within his power to ensure that the lives of all Lagosians are protected at all times," the statement said.

