News

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu seeks Buhari’s intervention in rebuilding Lagos

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has pleaded with President Muhammmadu Buhari to intervene in the rebuilding of the state following the destruction it witnessed during the #EndSARS protests in the state last year.

The governor, who spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, also lamented the high rate of COVID-19 infection in Lagos. On what he discussed with the president, Sanwo- Olu said: “We have had some infrastructural issues.

We have not been able to bring up all of our police stations that were unfortunately destroyed in October last year, so, it is one of the things that I brought up. “We are trying to see how we can very quickly make available all of the requirements of the Lagos State Police Command so that they can be a lot more responsible to their responsibilities.” The governor described the task of rebuilding Lagos as work in progress, stressing that it takes one day to destroy but several years to rebuild.

“It’s a journey, not a destination. And so, it’s going to take a while. We are carefully taking a proper study to know what we need to do, taking our time to get it right, but we’ve started something,” he added. According to him, businesses looted and destroyed by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests have begun to directly receive support from the state’s Employment Trust Fund.

“They have started intervening and supporting some of these small businesses, giving them grants, giving them soft loans and making sure that they can come back together very quickly,” he added. He said other infrastructure like transportation destroyed would require longer period to rebuild, saying government would rely on both private and public sector’s assistance. Asked how bad the second wave of the pandemic is ravaging Lagos, he said: “It’s actually a very serious case.

We are in the second wave and incidentally, the second wave seems to be a bit more infectious than the first one. I mean the rate of infection and the number of people that we have seen. We still remain the epicentre, so, what we’ve done is we never stopped building capacity.”

Sanwo-Olu said his government was concentrating on communicating with the grassroots for them to know how lethal the disease could be and the need to take responsibility. The governor lamented the fatality rate across the country, just as he disclosed that his government has started building what he called oxygen tent, oxygen facilities.

“We are building about 10 of such facilities. We’ve commissioned about four or five of them and we are also building proper oxygen plants, additional to oxygen plants in the state so that we can meet the respiratory requirements. “We are also doing a lot more testing in Lagos than we were doing five to six months ago: we are doing almost 3,000/2,500 tests everyday. So, we are watching the rate of positivity that we have, which is also high. It has moved from the usual 10 to 12 per cent and we are now seeing positivity rate of about 25 and sometimes 30 per cent. That is actually very disturbing.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Stock market: Investors gain N1.9trn in October

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange finished the month of October on the positive trajectory with a gain of N1.933 trillion. Defying #EndSARS protests that crippled the economy, Nigerian equities recorded positive, crossing 30,000 points, a level last seen in June 2019 amidst a sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing […]
News Top Stories

FG to sell off seized assets within six months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Solicitor-General heads Ministerial Committee   Multi-billion naira assets seized from public office holders, civil servants and others which the Federal Government considered as proceeds of crimes will be disposed of within six months.   Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating a […]
News Top Stories

NASS won’t allow further extension of 2020 Budget –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, asserted that the National Assembly would not give approval to another request from the Executive arm for further extension of implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget.   Lawan made the assertion while making his remarks after the apex legislative chamber passed N13.58 trillion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica