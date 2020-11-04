EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu signs Executive Order to Rebuild

• Vows to embrace new governance standard, build stronger partnerships

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Wednesday signed an Executive Order to set up an eight-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to urgently oversee recovery process from wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the hijacked protests against police brutality in the state.

The governor explained that when the Trust Fund Bill is passed by the House of Assembly and becomes law, the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee would be dissolved while its functions would be immediately transferred to the newly established Trust Fund.

Addressing journalists on the inauguration of the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said that the Trust Fund Committee would be responsible for getting the detailed cost of restructuring and rebuilding the destroyed properties, the identification of the state’s most critical needs and how they align with his administration’s THEMES agenda, how best to improve the emergency response service (fire, LASEMA and health), determination of the areas of critical need to get affected agencies back to work, and the construction of a website to gather ideas from the public on the way forward.

Members of the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund will be chaired by Mr. Yemi Cardoso, while other members are: Prof Kanyisola Ajayi, Mr. Gbenga Agboola, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mr. Sam Egube, Engr. Jimi Hotonu and Mr. Abubakar Suleiman and a member of the international donor agency.

According to the governor, Lagos State takes pride in the ability of several ethnic nationalities to peacefully cohabit while resiliently pursuing their personal goals and ambitions.

He added that it is in that cherished spirit of Lagos that the state government had decided to put behind it most recent challenges and face the daunting task of collectively rebuilding the state.

“We believe that our culture, heritage, values and future are worth much more than the looting, arson and destruction, which we witnessed in Lagos State about two weeks ago. We have decided to look to the future with hope as we work on healing the wounds of our recent past. Instead of wallowing in our pain, we have chosen to positively move forward.

“We will embrace new standards of governance; we will build stronger partnerships, stronger people, stronger institutions, and a stronger state. Our strength lies in our uncanny ability to overcome the most complicated challenges because we have people who genuinely love Lagos State and will assiduously do all they can to preserve its peace and unity,” he said.

In the last few weeks, Governor Sanwo-Olu hinted that the state had been inundated with local and global offers of assistance to rebuild Lagos State and recover all it lost to arson and violence in October. He added that it was obvious that the state could no longer wait to begin the onerous task of reconstructing Lagos State, adding that in the next few days, his administration would send a bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly for the Establishment of a Trust Fund to Rebuild Lagos.

“However, with the deluge of offers of immediate help and assistance that we have received locally and internationally, we can no longer wait until the bill is passed. It is expedient that our enumeration, recovery, and rebuilding efforts start as soon as possible. Therefore, by the power vested in me as the Governor of Lagos State, I will today sign an Executive Order to set up an eight-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee, which will as a matter of urgency begin to oversee our recovery process,” he said.

The governor assured residents of the committee’s utmost commitment to the reconstruction and upgrade of the state, adding that the state has the potent opportunity to reform and upgrade its structure, even in these challenging but interesting times.

