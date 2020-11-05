EndSARS: Securing banks’ assets in crisis time

Given the loss of assets–raw cash and other valuables–to #EndSARS uprising by deposit money banks (DMBs), ABDULWAHAB ISA examines the lax security around banks and the need for an overhaul

In season of deep crisis, the scale Nigeria was recently treated to in the guise of #EndSARS, every object with monetary value is a target of attack. Like other spheres, the banking sector had a raw deal in the #EndSARS crisis.

In Lagos, the country’s financial hub and operational base of banks, criminal elements masquerading as #EndSARS protesters swooped on bank premises and their treasured assets. In the wake of the protests, which swept across several states, vandals targeted ATMs with intent to steal cash.

The Central Bank of Nigeria was not spared of hoodlums’ prying eyes. In Abuja, the location of corporate headquarters of the apex bank, protesters set up their camps outside the CBN building, with the intention to block the bank’s staff from accessing their offices until their demands are met.

If anything, the protest exposed the lax security around bank’s assets in time of uprising. Like other assets of attraction, bank assets were at the mercy of hoodlums for a number of days.

Banks as endangered sector in crisis time

#EndSARS protests started simultaneously on a harmless note in Abuja and Lagos. For days, the organised movement with a mission to cleanse police brutality, maiming and murdering of innocent citizens proceeded in an orderly manner. The tempo derailed with the infiltration by hoodlums.

They hijacked harmless civil protest, turning it to an avenue to steal and wreak havoc on prized private and public assets. Bank premises and their assets suffered massive loss. On the spot assessment showed over 67 bank branches were destroyed and many automated teller machines (ATMs) damaged. A breakdown of the number of branches affected across the country showed 10 branches of First Bank Nigeria Limited were damaged; Union Bank of Nigeria – 10; Guaranty Trust Bank – nine; Access Bank Plc – eight; Fidelity Bank – seven and six branches of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) were destroyed.

Three branches each of Wema Bank and Sterling Bank were damaged; two of the branches each belong to Stanbic IBTC and Unity Bank respectively, while Heritage Bank, Ecobank and Polaris Bank lost a branch each.

Instructively, there is insurance policy vault, cash-in-transit, ATMs, fire and special peril. Close to 20 branches of Access Bank across the country were vandalised and looted and cars parked in the premises were also torched. The bank’s beautification of its immediate environment was not spared of destruction.

The newly commissioned roads constructed by Access Bank linking Yesufu Abiodun, Ligali Ayorinde, Akinbolagbe and Muri Okunola Extension had their dressings destroyed. In the wake of massive destruction trailing hoodlums’ attacks of bank assets, insurers dispatched their officials to the various sites, banks inclusive, to ascertain the extent of damage done to assets under their cover that were destroyed by hoodlums.

This is to enable the underwriters to determine the amount of claims as well as the modalities for payment to governments, businesses and individuals that were affected by the violent protests.

To assess the damage, insurers dispatched their officials to the various sites, banks inclusive, to ascertain the extent of damage done to assets under their cover. Insurance experts have given assurance of claims settlement. To complement preliminary investigation and on the spot assessment, insurance technical persons and loss adjusters would be sent to see whether the actual cause of the damage was covered by any policy or accommodated under the necessary extension. Managing Director, Corporate Loss Adjusters Limited, Mr. Levi Omoboyowa, said the situation would be critically examined to determine which of them was genuine and payable.

He was quoted as saying loss adjusters from different parts of the country had been dispatched to the scenes of the destroyed assets, stressing that until they collate the result of their findings and their judgment filed to the respective companies, insurers cannot know how much claims they have to settle. He said he and his colleagues had started working to come out with the value of claims to be paid by each insured who had undertaken a policy on the damaged businesses. Managing Director of Universal Insurance Plc, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, said insurers were already estimating the situation in order to compensate those covered by their policies.

He, however, added that even though insurers are in business to pay claims, the risk in question must be covered by the policy purchased. According to him, risk from the #EndSARS protest can only be paid for if the owner of the property or other assets covered bought fire extension. “Otherwise there is no insurance cover for strikes and civil commotion risks as they are not basic cover,” he was quoted in the media last week.

According to him, the situation the country passed through was an eye-opener to Nigerians on the need to buy insurance products for risk management and protection, saying no one knows when such an incident would occur. Giving his perspective, Managing Director of Bof Africa Insurance Brokers, Mr. Olumide Fatogun, said the unfortunate development would prove to Nigerians that insurance and claims payment are real. The scenario confronting the banks and finance sector in an unusual time as depicted by #EndSARS protest unearthed high security risk banks assets are exposed to.

CBN to take stock of banks’ damage

The apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria, is set to carry out assessment of banks in the wake of series of attacks unleashed on them across the country. An official of the bank, who spoke anonymously, said “we will make assessments over the weekend to see the extent of damage that banks suffered.”

He stated that CBN wanted to be adequately informed of the extent of damages the banks suffered before taking any action. According to the source, “once we review the situation over the weekend we will know what to do.” However, he pointed out that the duty of the CBN is to regulate the banks while the banks “are the ones to assure their customers of the safety of their deposits.”

Security tightening around banks

Unrestrained swoop on banks by hoodlums and criminals during the protests underscores the imperative of tightening security and surveillance within and around banks’ assets. In providing security for banks, each bank hired security firm that supplies personnel.

This is often complemented by the few regular police officers deployed to man surveillance around bank premises. Given the ease with which hoodlums gained access into the banks at the peak the protests, there is need for bank to re-jig and overhaul security arrangement around bank premises and the assets. There is need for banks to look beyond law enforcement officers in securing their assets.

As a fallout of the protests, police officers have allegedly resolved to stay off their duty posts, especially during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations. Rising from a joint meeting of the law enforcement officers weekend, a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, who attended the meeting, told PR Nigeria that Nigerians should rather find a way to protect themselves from thugs, hoodlums and miscreants during the seasonal period.

Last line

The banking sector lost massively to #EndSARS protests both in raw cash and assets. To prevent such future losses and safeguard their assets, security within and around banks has to be overhauled to give them maximum protection in crisis situation.

Like this: Like Loading...