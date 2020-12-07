News

#EndSARS: Security operatives swoop on Lekki tollgate over protest scare

Security operatives have besieged the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to prevent further #EndSARS protests.
Soldiers and policemen were said to have arrived at the tollgate in four trucks on Monday morning.
Commuters said that the gun-wielding security operatives placed themselves in strategic locations around the area.
It was also learnt that youths have started gathering around the area to resume the protest.
In October, the #EndSARS protest took place at Lekki and at different locations in the state for more than two weeks.
The protest was later hijacked by hoodlums which led to loss of lives and property.
On October 20, soldiers invaded the Lekki tollgate and allegedly shot some of the protesters.
In November, Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), said the force would never allow another type of #EndSARS protest again, adding that the police are ready to face anyone who participates in the protest.
President Muhammadu Buhari had also said the government would prevent a repeat of the protest.

