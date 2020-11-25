EndSARS: Security stakeholders demand restructuring of police

…FG tasks Lagos to fish out charlatans among youths

Disturbed by the rising cases of insecurity in the country even after the end of the protests against police brutality, stakeholders in security and traditional rulers in Lagos on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to urgently restructure the Nigerian Police to reflect true federalism.

This was even as the Federal Government said there was urgent need for Lagos State to identify charlatans among the youths in the state to forestall the possibility of setting the state backward. This, the stakeholders comprising all the law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, politicians, captains of industry and others, said would bring about the much-needed re-engineered, re-focused and re-tooled Police Force. Tuesday’s meeting was the third in the series. The previous editions took place in Borno and Kastina States.

At the stakeholders engagement on Internal Security and Conflict Resolution Across the Country held at the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa were the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi who represented the Federal Government and other collaborative agencies. Other dignitaries at the event included, members of Military, Para-Military and other security apparatus, the Council of Obas in the State, members of the Organised Private Sector, civil society Organisations, representatives of religious bodies, members of the market men and women association and youths representatives.

According to communiqué which was signed by the Director, Joint Services, Ministry of Interior, Mr. Peter Egbodo, on behalf of all stakeholders,admitted that “while crime was a global challenge, the society should be re-engineered to deter thuggery and adopt better policing strategy and crowd control, without the use of excessive force.”

Like this: Like Loading...