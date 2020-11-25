EndSARS: Senate asks FG to give 1% VAT compensation to states

The Senate, yesterday, implored the Federal Government to give one per cent of the nation’s Value Added Tax (VAT) as compensation to all the states in the country, affected by the recent# EndSARSprotest.

The Senate also called on the Federal Government to set up visitation panel to go round the affectedstatesand assessthelevel of destructiondonetopublic and privateassetsbytheprotesters. Theapexlegislativechamber furthermandateditsCommittee onStatesandLocalGovernment Affairstomonitorcomplianceof government with respect to these resolutions. It also condemned attacks on public and private property in all the parts of the country, where the EndSARS protest took place.

The Red Chamber also mandated its Committees on National Security, Defence, Justice, Human Rights and Legal Matters, to investigate properties destroyed in all the areas affected by the protest.

TheSenatepassedtheseresolutions, following its considerationof twomotionsseparately sponsored by Senators Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South) and Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South), on the wanton destruction of lives and property in Lagos and Cross River states respectively. The motions were however, collapsed into one, with amendments made on the initial prayers by the sponsors, thereby, expanding the resolutions of the Chamber to be more nationalistic and inclusive of all affected states in the country, than focusing on Lagos and Cross River States only.

