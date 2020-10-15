EndSARS: Senate seeks dialogue on state police

…says mass protest, metaphor for sweeping police reforms

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, has charged Nigerians to use the opportunity provided by the #EndSARS protest to open a national dialogue on the desirability or not of having state police in the country.

Basiru said that if, at the end of the dialogue, Nigerians agreed on adopting state police, pilot projects could be set up in some states to test its workability. He described the current nationwide protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as an invitation to sweeping reforms in the Nigeria Police Force and ultimately the introduction of State Police in Nigeria.

Basiru, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Osun Central Senatorial District, said that only sweeping reforms addressing a wide range of improvements in the Nigeria Police Force could improve its operations to the benefit of the nation and its citizens.

The lawmaker, who stated this while presenting a bill on “Establishment of State Police,” observed that over the years, there had been a deep-seated and strong resistance to the idea of police reforms in the country. Basiru said that unless the reforms proposed by several high level committees spanning over 20 years were revisited and implemented, the Nigeria Police will remain largely ineffective.

He said that because of the said resistance, several policing reforms have remained largely unimplemented. He said as a result, the public perception of the Police had remained poor, while it continued to be plagued with corruption, impunity, lack of accountability, gross incompetence and failure to maintain law and order. “Our present challenge is to reverse this perception and transform the Nigeria Police into a true public service organ capable of guaranteeing security of Nigerians,” he said.

The senator, who noted that the recent enactment of the Police Act 2020 might not meet the citizens’ expectation of an effective police institution, said that only a wide range of reforms will be required to make the Police work in the interest of all. Basiru noted that though the enactment of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 was an important step, the immediate challenge besetting the nation is to implement the legislation in a manner that will emphasise service delivery, respect for human rights, transparency, gender equality and enhancement of community policing.

The lawmaker proposed some institutional reforms which, he said, will improve the conditions of service of police personnel as well as a holistic review of their conditions of service to discourage corruption. He also proposed infrastructural reforms such as improved accommodation, well equipped police stations, good detention and interrogation facilities as well as better furniture and fittings. Basiru said that while strong anti-corruption measures be put in place, a transparent reward and punishment mechanisms should also be entrenched in the system.

“There is a need for a wholesale review and redefinition of the role, function and organisational structure of the Police to demilitarise it and inject into its operations, neutrality as well as autonomous organisational set up, functionality specialisation, institutional accountability and service orientation.

“There is a need for a strong system of public finance management that ensures that funds budgeted and released are transparently utilised for the purposes they are meant for,”he said. According to Basiru, other areas of reforms include complaints handling, introduction of a more expansive police curriculum and building of people-friendly training institutions and better data management systems.

In addition, he proposed the introduction of community policing “not a programme but a value system” whose goal is about cooperating with people to resolve issues of insecurity in specific domains.

He also advocated stoppage of discriminatory practices against women and that a national crime prevention strategy that will help to address crime and insurgency in broader perspectives be put in place. Basiru said that rather than wait and watch both the anti-SARS demonstration spread and the police to continue to disintegrate, immediate actions must be taken to stem the tide. He urged the IGP to audit manpower, vehicles and other resources of the Nigeria Police Force with a view to attracting appropriate funding. The IGP, he said, should appoint a strong committee to receive complaints from the public on matters of corruption, delay in investigations, abuse of power and extra-judicial killings and make recommendations on how to stem the tide. He suggested the implementation of existing reports on reforms with emphasis on better conditions of service, review of the mode of appointment of chairperson and members of the Police Service Commission and stoppage of the appointment of retired police chiefs as chairperson of Police Service Commission.

Like this: Like Loading...