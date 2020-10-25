EndSARS: Sheathe your swords, Iwuanyanwu appeals to Nigerian youths

Following the orgy of violence and destruction across the country which has trailed the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has appealed to youths in the country to give the Federal Government the benefit of doubt and sheathe their swords

He urged the youths to give government the opportunity to fulfil their demands since the government has accepted to do so, adding that he saw no reason the Federal Government will renege on their words given the sensitive nature of the matter at stake.

In a short press statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, Chief Iwuanyanwu, who is the grand patron of many youth organisations across the country, expressed apprehension that the situation if not redressed as a matter of priority, could plunge the nation into chaos and anarchy, which would create more hardship, suffering and bloodshed in the land.

Iwuanyanwu conceded that by embarking on peaceful protests, the youths in the country had taken the right step while adding that the Federal Government from media reports had also openly acknowledged that it had failed the youths, apologised and promised to take every step to remedy the situation.

He observed with regret that the events of the past few days where institutions are being vandalized by hoodlums had been very unfortunate.

