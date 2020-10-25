News

#EndSARS: Sheathe your swords, Iwuanyanwu appeals to Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

Following the orgy of violence and destruction across the country which has trailed the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has appealed to youths in the country to give the Federal Government the benefit of doubt and sheathe their swords

 

He urged the youths to give government the opportunity to fulfil their demands since the government has accepted to do so, adding that he saw no reason the Federal Government will renege on their words given the sensitive nature of the matter at stake.

 

In a short press statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, Chief Iwuanyanwu, who is the grand patron of many youth organisations across the country, expressed apprehension that the situation if not redressed as a matter of priority, could plunge the nation into chaos and anarchy, which would create more hardship, suffering and bloodshed in the land.

 

Iwuanyanwu conceded that by embarking on peaceful protests, the youths in the country had taken the right step while adding that the Federal Government from media reports had also openly acknowledged that it had failed the youths, apologised and promised to take every step to remedy the situation.

He observed with regret that the events of the past few days where institutions are being vandalized by hoodlums had been very unfortunate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tribalism, as bad as racism – Kassianah Joint

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  The world has always fought against racism as evil of the past. While many African Americans, blacks and even whites are castigating this societal ill, questions have arisen over tribalism among Africans in Africa.     Speaking on this in a recent interview, Ivorian American, Kassianah Aya Joint (Kassy) who founded FrancoSuite Media, an […]
News

ASUU: Future of Nigerian youths under threat

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

Disturbed over the killings of the #EndSARS protesters and the deplorable living conditions in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised concerns that the future of Nigerian youths was under threat.   A statement signed by ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and made available to journalists on yesterday in Abuja, condemned […]
News

150,000 participate in survey on youth job aspirations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have commenced a nation-wide campaign to comprehend the aspirations of young Nigerians on decent work. To this end, more than 150,000 young Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: