EndSARS: Shoprite to reopen Lekki outlet after 16 months

Barely one year and four months of disruptions of many of its outlets in the country amid the #End- SARS protests, the new owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), has revealed plans to reopen the Circle Mall store located in Jakande Lekki area of Ajah, Lagos, to the public.

The particular store was shut after it was vandalised as a result of the protests in October 2020. Chairman of RSNL, Tayo Amusan, made this known in a press release in Lagos yesterday.

Amusan said the reopening of the store at Circle Mall was an indication of the company’s commitment to growing the Nigerian economy, adding that RNSL would continue to expand its operations across the 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We’re excited to be reopening after a long hiatus. We have had tremendous support and we are looking forward to once again opening our doors to our customers in the Jakande, Lekki area and its environs.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to support the growth of the Nigerian economy even as we explore opportunities to expand our network of outlets, thereby providing employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“We are also exploring opportunities to partner with more local farmers and small business owners to optimise agribusiness across Nigeria to considerably increase agricultural yield in the country,” he said.

The RSNL chairman added there were plans to “open new stores in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Benin and Jos as part of its expansion plans.”

However, Amusan explained that the Maryland store of Shoprite would now be closed — coming months after Ketron Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Persianas Investment Limited, which is owned by Amusan, completed the acquisition of Shoprite’s operations in the country.

“We have made the difficult, but necessary decision to discontinue business operations from Maryland for now,” the Shoprite owner said

